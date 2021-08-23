Duke Realty Corporation [DRE] moved up 0.41: Why It’s Important

Duke Realty Corporation [NYSE: DRE] closed the trading session at $50.82 on 08/20/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $50.33, while the highest price level was $51.09. The company report on July 29, 2021 that Duke Realty Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results.

36.2 Percent Growth in Net Effective Rents on Quarterly Leasing Activity.

In-Service Portfolio 97.9 Percent Leased.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 27.15 percent and weekly performance of -0.33 percent. The stock has been moved at 24.96 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.63 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 11.28 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.63M shares, DRE reached to a volume of 1569335 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Duke Realty Corporation [DRE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DRE shares is $54.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DRE stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Duke Realty Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Duke Realty Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $47, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Outperform rating on DRE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Duke Realty Corporation is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for DRE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

DRE stock trade performance evaluation

Duke Realty Corporation [DRE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.33. With this latest performance, DRE shares gained by 0.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DRE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.90 for Duke Realty Corporation [DRE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.78, while it was recorded at 50.89 for the last single week of trading, and 43.74 for the last 200 days.

Duke Realty Corporation [DRE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Duke Realty Corporation [DRE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DRE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Duke Realty Corporation go to 6.00%.

Duke Realty Corporation [DRE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $18,862 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DRE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 59,684,119, which is approximately 0.943% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; COHEN & STEERS, INC., holding 52,098,032 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.65 billion in DRE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.92 billion in DRE stock with ownership of nearly -0.438% of the company’s market capitalization.

245 institutional holders increased their position in Duke Realty Corporation [NYSE:DRE] by around 17,659,627 shares. Additionally, 207 investors decreased positions by around 14,051,617 shares, while 79 investors held positions by with 339,448,458 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 371,159,702 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DRE stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,599,291 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 5,912,957 shares during the same period.