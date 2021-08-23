DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS] Stock trading around $109.82 per share: What’s Next?

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [NYSE: DKS] closed the trading session at $109.82 on 08/20/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $106.51, while the highest price level was $109.86. The company report on August 19, 2021 that DICK’S Sporting Goods Appoints Navdeep Gupta As Chief Financial Officer.

Gupta Succeeds DICK’S Veteran Lee Belitsky in Planned Transition.

Belitsky to Continue Oversight of Supply Chain, Real Estate, Construction and GameChanger.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 95.37 percent and weekly performance of 0.73 percent. The stock has been moved at 47.59 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 8.43 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 31.85 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.66M shares, DKS reached to a volume of 1540864 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DKS shares is $115.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DKS stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $132 to $147. The new note on the price target was released on June 30, 2021, representing the official price target for DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $74 to $95, while Stephens kept a Equal-Weight rating on DKS stock. On May 27, 2021, analysts increased their price target for DKS shares from 98 to 113.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. is set at 3.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for DKS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 21.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for DKS in the course of the last twelve months was 4.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

DKS stock trade performance evaluation

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.73. With this latest performance, DKS shares gained by 8.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 142.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DKS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.06 for DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 101.77, while it was recorded at 107.64 for the last single week of trading, and 79.85 for the last 200 days.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.67 and a Gross Margin at +32.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.53.

Return on Total Capital for DKS is now 17.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.25. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 134.66. Additionally, DKS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 114.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS] managed to generate an average of $10,584 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 161.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.33.DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DKS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. go to 13.55%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,827 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DKS stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 7,258,243, which is approximately 2.974% of the company’s market cap and around 17.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,499,904 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $604.0 million in DKS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $598.61 million in DKS stock with ownership of nearly -15.356% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 229 institutional holders increased their position in DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [NYSE:DKS] by around 7,681,850 shares. Additionally, 200 investors decreased positions by around 8,058,043 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 55,528,872 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 71,268,765 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DKS stock had 98 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,767,890 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 866,034 shares during the same period.