Darling Ingredients Inc. [DAR] Revenue clocked in at $4.12 billion, up 20.75% YTD: What’s Next?

Darling Ingredients Inc. [NYSE: DAR] closed the trading session at $69.65 on 08/20/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $68.62, while the highest price level was $73.38. The company report on August 11, 2021 that Darling Ingredients Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR, “Darling”) –.

Second Quarter 2021.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 20.75 percent and weekly performance of -11.26 percent. The stock has been moved at 3.78 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.96 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 2.40 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.97M shares, DAR reached to a volume of 3132920 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DAR shares is $95.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DAR stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Darling Ingredients Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Darling Ingredients Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $82, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Outperform rating on DAR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Darling Ingredients Inc. is set at 2.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for DAR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for DAR in the course of the last twelve months was 31.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

DAR stock trade performance evaluation

Darling Ingredients Inc. [DAR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.26. With this latest performance, DAR shares gained by 2.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 114.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DAR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.44 for Darling Ingredients Inc. [DAR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 68.84, while it was recorded at 74.73 for the last single week of trading, and 65.88 for the last 200 days.

Darling Ingredients Inc. [DAR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Darling Ingredients Inc. [DAR] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.76 and a Gross Margin at +15.18. Darling Ingredients Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.28.

Return on Total Capital for DAR is now 3.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.83. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.88, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Darling Ingredients Inc. [DAR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.31. Additionally, DAR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 54.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Darling Ingredients Inc. [DAR] managed to generate an average of $29,682 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.Darling Ingredients Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Darling Ingredients Inc. [DAR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DAR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Darling Ingredients Inc. go to 37.82%.

Darling Ingredients Inc. [DAR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $10,751 million, or 98.50% of DAR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DAR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 21,393,339, which is approximately -14.605% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,523,809 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.08 billion in DAR stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $807.47 million in DAR stock with ownership of nearly -6.095% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Darling Ingredients Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 239 institutional holders increased their position in Darling Ingredients Inc. [NYSE:DAR] by around 20,255,861 shares. Additionally, 205 investors decreased positions by around 25,640,802 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 108,459,936 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 154,356,599 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DAR stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,147,321 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 3,246,257 shares during the same period.