Crown Castle International Corp. [REIT] [CCI] Stock trading around $198.05 per share: What’s Next?

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) [NYSE: CCI] surged by $0.14 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $200.385 during the day while it closed the day at $198.05. The company report on August 19, 2021 that Crown Castle Announces Chief Operating Officer Transition for Towers Business.

Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE: CCI) (“Crown Castle”) announced that Catherine Piche has been appointed to succeed Robert C. Ackerman as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer–Towers, effective September 1, 2021. Mr. Ackerman plans to retire following a 50-year career that included 23 years in various senior leadership roles at Crown Castle, and he has agreed to remain with Crown Castle in an advisory capacity until February 2022 to assist with various matters, including the transition of his successor.

“I want to thank Bob for his significant contributions and steady leadership that helped us generate significant growth and create value for our shareholders during the last 23 years, and I want to wish him the best in his retirement,” stated Jay Brown, Crown Castle’s Chief Executive Officer. “I am excited to welcome Cathy to our executive management team and believe her proven leadership capabilities and extensive operational experience will be invaluable as we support our customers’ nationwide 5G deployments.”.

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) stock has also gained 1.68% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CCI stock has inclined by 6.74% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 19.80% and gained 24.41% year-on date.

The market cap for CCI stock reached $85.54 billion, with 432.00 million shares outstanding and 429.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.44M shares, CCI reached a trading volume of 1465454 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Crown Castle International Corp. [REIT] [CCI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCI shares is $201.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $193, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on CCI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) is set at 3.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.78.

CCI stock trade performance evaluation

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) [CCI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.68. With this latest performance, CCI shares gained by 3.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.04 for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) [CCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 196.56, while it was recorded at 196.36 for the last single week of trading, and 175.54 for the last 200 days.

Crown Castle International Corp. [REIT] [CCI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) [CCI] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.36 and a Gross Margin at +39.16. Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT)’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.08.

Return on Total Capital for CCI is now 5.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.09. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) [CCI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 268.65. Additionally, CCI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 65.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 263.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 71.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) [CCI] managed to generate an average of $215,510 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT)’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) [CCI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) go to 21.00%.

Crown Castle International Corp. [REIT] [CCI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $78,197 million, or 92.50% of CCI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 55,371,690, which is approximately 0.866% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 31,057,089 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.15 billion in CCI stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $3.71 billion in CCI stock with ownership of nearly 0.802% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 651 institutional holders increased their position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) [NYSE:CCI] by around 16,192,744 shares. Additionally, 526 investors decreased positions by around 16,429,162 shares, while 169 investors held positions by with 362,213,924 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 394,835,830 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCI stock had 136 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,111,928 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 1,424,205 shares during the same period.