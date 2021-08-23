Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST] Revenue clocked in at $186.64 billion, up 21.82% YTD: What’s Next?

Costco Wholesale Corporation [NASDAQ: COST] price surged by 1.04 percent to reach at $4.73. The company report on August 5, 2021 that Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports July Sales Results.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (“Costco” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: COST) reported net sales of $15.21 billion for the retail month of July, the four weeks ended August 1, 2021, an increase of 16.6 percent from $13.04 billion last year.

For the forty-eight weeks ended August 1, 2021, the Company reported net sales of $176.30 billion, an increase of 17.8 percent from $149.66 billion last year.

A sum of 1804222 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.83M shares. Costco Wholesale Corporation shares reached a high of $460.62 and dropped to a low of $453.66 until finishing in the latest session at $458.99.

The one-year COST stock forecast points to a potential downside of -5.31. The average equity rating for COST stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COST shares is $435.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COST stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Costco Wholesale Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $375 to $390. The new note on the price target was released on May 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Costco Wholesale Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $340 to $370, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on COST stock. On March 05, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for COST shares from 430 to 375.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Costco Wholesale Corporation is set at 5.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for COST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 25.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for COST in the course of the last twelve months was 161.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

COST Stock Performance Analysis:

Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.49. With this latest performance, COST shares gained by 9.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.23 for Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 415.71, while it was recorded at 452.93 for the last single week of trading, and 377.21 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Costco Wholesale Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.64 and a Gross Margin at +13.15. Costco Wholesale Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.40.

Return on Total Capital for COST is now 23.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.08. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.87, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.63. Additionally, COST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 58.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST] managed to generate an average of $14,659 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 108.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.30.Costco Wholesale Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

COST Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Costco Wholesale Corporation go to 10.58%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $138,267 million, or 69.40% of COST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 37,004,912, which is approximately 0.413% of the company’s market cap and around 0.22% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 29,955,779 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.75 billion in COST stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.69 billion in COST stock with ownership of nearly 0.655% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Costco Wholesale Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 1,204 institutional holders increased their position in Costco Wholesale Corporation [NASDAQ:COST] by around 16,167,367 shares. Additionally, 934 investors decreased positions by around 10,724,735 shares, while 347 investors held positions by with 274,350,827 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 301,242,929 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COST stock had 156 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,132,808 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 2,485,632 shares during the same period.