Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED] Stock trading around $76.95 per share: What’s Next?

Consolidated Edison Inc. [NYSE: ED] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.34% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.02%. The company report on August 9, 2021 that Con Edison To Webcast Environmental, Social, And Governance Presentation On Aug. 19.

Consolidated Edison’s corporate leadership will make an Environmental, Social, and Governance presentation on Thursday, Aug. 19 at 9 a.m., Eastern Time. The presentation will be followed by a question and answer session.

Presenters from the company’s senior leadership will include:.

Over the last 12 months, ED stock rose by 6.28%. The one-year Consolidated Edison Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -2.53. The average equity rating for ED stock is currently 3.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $27.10 billion, with 345.40 million shares outstanding and 342.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.97M shares, ED stock reached a trading volume of 1753651 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ED shares is $75.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ED stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Consolidated Edison Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $75 to $65. The new note on the price target was released on February 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Consolidated Edison Inc. stock. On October 20, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for ED shares from 86 to 78.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Consolidated Edison Inc. is set at 1.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for ED stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for ED in the course of the last twelve months was 19.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

ED Stock Performance Analysis:

Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.02. With this latest performance, ED shares gained by 5.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ED stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.04 for Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 74.78, while it was recorded at 77.15 for the last single week of trading, and 74.22 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Consolidated Edison Inc. Fundamentals:

Consolidated Edison Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

ED Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ED. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Consolidated Edison Inc. go to 2.00%.

Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $16,887 million, or 64.60% of ED stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ED stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 35,203,813, which is approximately -3.553% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 31,080,567 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.39 billion in ED stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.93 billion in ED stock with ownership of nearly 2.366% of the company’s market capitalization.

476 institutional holders increased their position in Consolidated Edison Inc. [NYSE:ED] by around 18,956,300 shares. Additionally, 366 investors decreased positions by around 10,533,583 shares, while 201 investors held positions by with 189,962,319 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 219,452,202 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ED stock had 103 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,902,083 shares, while 79 institutional investors sold positions of 3,198,082 shares during the same period.