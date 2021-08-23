Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH] is 70.93% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Community Health Systems Inc. [NYSE: CYH] price surged by 7.17 percent to reach at $0.85. The company report on July 29, 2021 that Community Health Systems, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results.

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) (the “Company”) announced financial and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021.

The following highlights the financial and operating results for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

A sum of 1549047 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.61M shares. Community Health Systems Inc. shares reached a high of $12.72 and dropped to a low of $11.82 until finishing in the latest session at $12.70.

The one-year CYH stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.61. The average equity rating for CYH stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CYH shares is $14.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CYH stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Global Securities have made an estimate for Community Health Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $12 to $21. The new note on the price target was released on June 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Community Health Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $11 to $18, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on CYH stock. On April 30, 2021, analysts increased their price target for CYH shares from 4.10 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Community Health Systems Inc. is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for CYH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for CYH in the course of the last twelve months was 5.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

CYH Stock Performance Analysis:

Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.01. With this latest performance, CYH shares dropped by -11.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 52.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 152.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CYH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.67 for Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.46, while it was recorded at 12.25 for the last single week of trading, and 11.44 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Community Health Systems Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.89 and a Gross Margin at +4.89. Community Health Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.33.

Return on Total Capital for CYH is now 4.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.51. Additionally, CYH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 114.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 80.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH] managed to generate an average of $7,300 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.75.Community Health Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

CYH Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CYH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Community Health Systems Inc. go to 18.47%.

Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,337 million, or 80.90% of CYH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CYH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 19,326,289, which is approximately 9.864% of the company’s market cap and around 4.10% of the total institutional ownership; FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, holding 11,003,126 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $139.74 million in CYH stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $106.98 million in CYH stock with ownership of nearly 6.511% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Community Health Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 117 institutional holders increased their position in Community Health Systems Inc. [NYSE:CYH] by around 17,085,330 shares. Additionally, 94 investors decreased positions by around 21,020,733 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 67,200,917 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 105,306,980 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CYH stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,785,906 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 15,180,524 shares during the same period.