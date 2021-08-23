Colfax Corporation [CFX] gain 22.07% so far this year. What now?

Colfax Corporation [NYSE: CFX] traded at a high on 08/20/21, posting a 1.06 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $46.68. The company report on July 29, 2021 that Colfax Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of 6,544,522 Shares of Common Stock.

Colfax Corporation (“Colfax” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CFX), a leading diversified technology company, announced the pricing of an underwritten secondary offering by certain of its stockholders (the “Selling Stockholders”) of 6,544,522 shares of the Company’s common stock at a public offering price of $43.90 per share. The shares are expected to be delivered on or about August 2, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1695618 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Colfax Corporation stands at 2.46% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.40%.

The market cap for CFX stock reached $6.57 billion, with 153.88 million shares outstanding and 125.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.31M shares, CFX reached a trading volume of 1695618 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Colfax Corporation [CFX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CFX shares is $53.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CFX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Colfax Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $36 to $40. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Colfax Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $36, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on CFX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Colfax Corporation is set at 1.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for CFX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for CFX in the course of the last twelve months was 25.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has CFX stock performed recently?

Colfax Corporation [CFX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.00. With this latest performance, CFX shares gained by 3.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CFX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.96 for Colfax Corporation [CFX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.19, while it was recorded at 47.50 for the last single week of trading, and 42.53 for the last 200 days.

Colfax Corporation [CFX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Colfax Corporation [CFX] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.65 and a Gross Margin at +37.00. Colfax Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.98.

Return on Total Capital for CFX is now 3.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.04. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Colfax Corporation [CFX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 68.02. Additionally, CFX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 66.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Colfax Corporation [CFX] managed to generate an average of $3,957 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.Colfax Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Colfax Corporation [CFX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CFX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Colfax Corporation go to 24.50%.

Insider trade positions for Colfax Corporation [CFX]

There are presently around $6,441 million, or 99.60% of CFX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CFX stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 17,742,680, which is approximately 2.894% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,597,042 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $494.67 million in CFX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $443.0 million in CFX stock with ownership of nearly -0.456% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Colfax Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 129 institutional holders increased their position in Colfax Corporation [NYSE:CFX] by around 17,058,272 shares. Additionally, 162 investors decreased positions by around 14,325,014 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 106,596,516 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 137,979,802 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CFX stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,946,709 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 3,118,775 shares during the same period.