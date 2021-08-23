BorgWarner Inc. [BWA] Is Currently -0.09 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

BorgWarner Inc. [NYSE: BWA] slipped around -0.04 points on Friday, while shares priced at $42.48 at the close of the session, down -0.09%. The company report on August 20, 2021 that BorgWarner Shares Congratulatory Message on AKASOL’s Grand Opening of their Gigafactory.

BorgWarner President and CEO, Frédéric Lissalde, and other members of the BorgWarner leadership team attended the Grand Opening of AKASOL’S Gigafactory 1, Europe’s largest factory for commercial-vehicle battery systems, located in Darmstadt, Germany. The grand opening, held on August 16th, was attended by Tarek Al-Wazir, Hessian Minister of Economics, Energy, Transport and Housing, numerous representatives from politics and business and Peter Altmaier, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy who shared a personal congratulatory video message.

In his speech, Lissalde commended AKASOL CEO Sven Schulz and his leadership team. “I want to congratulate all of the AKASOL employees for what you have accomplished so far. You can be very proud,” said Lissalde.

BorgWarner Inc. stock is now 9.94% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BWA Stock saw the intraday high of $42.595 and lowest of $41.79 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 55.55, which means current price is +12.50% above from all time high which was touched on 06/03/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.71M shares, BWA reached a trading volume of 1546507 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about BorgWarner Inc. [BWA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BWA shares is $54.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BWA stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for BorgWarner Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 12, 2020, representing the official price target for BorgWarner Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Underweight rating on BWA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BorgWarner Inc. is set at 1.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for BWA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for BWA in the course of the last twelve months was 6.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has BWA stock performed recently?

BorgWarner Inc. [BWA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.86. With this latest performance, BWA shares dropped by -8.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BWA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.14 for BorgWarner Inc. [BWA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.56, while it was recorded at 43.91 for the last single week of trading, and 45.37 for the last 200 days.

BorgWarner Inc. [BWA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BorgWarner Inc. [BWA] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.41 and a Gross Margin at +18.78. BorgWarner Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.92.

Return on Total Capital for BWA is now 10.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.96. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BorgWarner Inc. [BWA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 62.32. Additionally, BWA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 60.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BorgWarner Inc. [BWA] managed to generate an average of $10,060 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.79.BorgWarner Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for BorgWarner Inc. [BWA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BWA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BorgWarner Inc. go to 21.50%.

Insider trade positions for BorgWarner Inc. [BWA]

There are presently around $9,835 million, or 98.10% of BWA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BWA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,375,140, which is approximately -0.248% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 25,044,591 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.06 billion in BWA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $418.85 million in BWA stock with ownership of nearly -3.463% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BorgWarner Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 315 institutional holders increased their position in BorgWarner Inc. [NYSE:BWA] by around 20,155,983 shares. Additionally, 277 investors decreased positions by around 13,903,186 shares, while 90 investors held positions by with 197,465,975 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 231,525,144 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BWA stock had 90 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,496,437 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 1,416,431 shares during the same period.