BofA Securities slashes price target on MDU Resources Group Inc. [MDU] – find out why.

MDU Resources Group Inc. [NYSE: MDU] gained 1.03% on the last trading session, reaching $32.40 price per share at the time. The company report on August 12, 2021 that MDU Resources Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Stock.

MDU Resources Group, Inc.’s (NYSE: MDU) board of directors declared a quarterly dividend on the company’s common stock of 21.25 cents per share, unchanged from the previous quarter.

The dividend is payable Oct. 1 to stockholders of record Sept. 9, 2021.

MDU Resources Group Inc. represents 200.71 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $6.49 billion with the latest information. MDU stock price has been found in the range of $31.91 to $32.41.

If compared to the average trading volume of 961.98K shares, MDU reached a trading volume of 1543792 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about MDU Resources Group Inc. [MDU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDU shares is $36.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDU stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for MDU Resources Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Williams Capital Group raised their target price from $31 to $32. The new note on the price target was released on September 16, 2019, representing the official price target for MDU Resources Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $30 to $28, while Williams Capital Group kept a Buy rating on MDU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MDU Resources Group Inc. is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for MDU in the course of the last twelve months was 147.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for MDU stock

MDU Resources Group Inc. [MDU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.76. With this latest performance, MDU shares gained by 4.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 44.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.87 for MDU Resources Group Inc. [MDU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.83, while it was recorded at 32.46 for the last single week of trading, and 29.90 for the last 200 days.

MDU Resources Group Inc. [MDU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MDU Resources Group Inc. [MDU] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.85 and a Gross Margin at +13.78. MDU Resources Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.06.

Return on Total Capital for MDU is now 10.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.41. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MDU Resources Group Inc. [MDU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 77.41. Additionally, MDU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 74.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MDU Resources Group Inc. [MDU] managed to generate an average of $30,054 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.MDU Resources Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

MDU Resources Group Inc. [MDU]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MDU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MDU Resources Group Inc. go to 7.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at MDU Resources Group Inc. [MDU]

There are presently around $4,553 million, or 71.10% of MDU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MDU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,304,142, which is approximately 2.924% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,986,906 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $582.78 million in MDU stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $406.66 million in MDU stock with ownership of nearly -6.494% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MDU Resources Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 180 institutional holders increased their position in MDU Resources Group Inc. [NYSE:MDU] by around 12,086,866 shares. Additionally, 183 investors decreased positions by around 10,636,219 shares, while 78 investors held positions by with 117,787,434 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 140,510,519 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MDU stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,509,294 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 4,353,111 shares during the same period.