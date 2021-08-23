BofA Securities lifts Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Hudbay Minerals Inc. [NYSE: HBM] closed the trading session at $5.38 on 08/20/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.22, while the highest price level was $5.38. The company report on August 12, 2021 that Hudbay Achieves First Gold Production at its New Britannia Mill.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (“Hudbay” or the “company”) (TSX, NYSE: HBM) announced that gold production has commenced at the New Britannia mill in Snow Lake, Manitoba. Refurbishment activities at the gold mill were completed in June 2021, followed by commissioning and startup activities in July. The mill achieved first gold production on August 11, 2021, in line with the timelines assumed in recent company guidance and ahead of the original schedule to produce first gold before the end of 2021.

“We are proud of the New Britannia project and operating teams for completing construction activities ahead of the original timelines and achieving a successful ramp up to first gold pour,” said Peter Kukielski, Hudbay’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “This is a major growth milestone for Hudbay and our Manitoba business as it marks the beginning of the transition of our Lalor mine to a primary gold operation.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -23.14 percent and weekly performance of -18.98 percent. The stock has been moved at -33.50 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -18.98 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -26.60 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.66M shares, HBM reached to a volume of 1635347 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM]:

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Hudbay Minerals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2021, representing the official price target for Hudbay Minerals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hudbay Minerals Inc. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for HBM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.66.

HBM stock trade performance evaluation

Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.98. With this latest performance, HBM shares dropped by -18.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HBM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.83 for Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.58, while it was recorded at 5.77 for the last single week of trading, and 6.90 for the last 200 days.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.89 and a Gross Margin at +0.67. Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.35.

Return on Total Capital for HBM is now -1.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.25. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.50, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 70.55. Additionally, HBM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 68.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM] managed to generate an average of -$86,731 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $927 million, or 67.60% of HBM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HBM stocks are: WATERTON GLOBAL RESOURCE MANAGEMENT, INC. with ownership of 43,855,287, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.06% of the total institutional ownership; GMT CAPITAL CORP, holding 32,905,820 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $177.03 million in HBM stocks shares; and LETKO, BROSSEAU & ASSOCIATES INC, currently with $89.41 million in HBM stock with ownership of nearly -7.475% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hudbay Minerals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 58 institutional holders increased their position in Hudbay Minerals Inc. [NYSE:HBM] by around 20,998,576 shares. Additionally, 52 investors decreased positions by around 24,588,920 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 126,779,783 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 172,367,279 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HBM stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,096,693 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 6,590,916 shares during the same period.