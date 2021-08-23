BofA Securities lifts Ciena Corporation [CIEN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Ciena Corporation [NYSE: CIEN] jumped around 0.03 points on Friday, while shares priced at $54.99 at the close of the session, up 0.05%. The company report on August 12, 2021 that Ciena Announces Reporting Date and Web Broadcast for Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Results.

Ciena® Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) expects to announce its fiscal third quarter financial results on Thursday, September 2, 2021 before the open of the financial markets. The press release will be available on Ciena’s website at www.ciena.com.

In conjunction with the announcement, Ciena will post an additional set of supporting materials to the Quarterly Results page of the Investor Relations section of its website. Ciena’s management will then host a live audio web broadcast beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern accessible via www.ciena.com.

Ciena Corporation stock is now 4.05% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CIEN Stock saw the intraday high of $55.16 and lowest of $54.58 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 61.09, which means current price is +15.72% above from all time high which was touched on 06/08/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.18M shares, CIEN reached a trading volume of 2358184 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ciena Corporation [CIEN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CIEN shares is $65.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CIEN stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Ciena Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 21, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Ciena Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ciena Corporation is set at 0.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for CIEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for CIEN in the course of the last twelve months was 17.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.10.

How has CIEN stock performed recently?

Ciena Corporation [CIEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.66. With this latest performance, CIEN shares dropped by -0.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CIEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.49 for Ciena Corporation [CIEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.75, while it was recorded at 55.23 for the last single week of trading, and 53.25 for the last 200 days.

Ciena Corporation [CIEN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ciena Corporation [CIEN] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.54 and a Gross Margin at +46.13. Ciena Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.23.

Return on Total Capital for CIEN is now 16.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.60. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.43, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ciena Corporation [CIEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 33.00. Additionally, CIEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 31.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ciena Corporation [CIEN] managed to generate an average of $51,378 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.87.Ciena Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Earnings analysis for Ciena Corporation [CIEN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CIEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ciena Corporation go to 9.90%.

Insider trade positions for Ciena Corporation [CIEN]

There are presently around $7,961 million, or 95.70% of CIEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CIEN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 15,295,452, which is approximately -3.665% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14,634,758 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $804.76 million in CIEN stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $349.78 million in CIEN stock with ownership of nearly 28.693% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ciena Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 210 institutional holders increased their position in Ciena Corporation [NYSE:CIEN] by around 13,401,040 shares. Additionally, 235 investors decreased positions by around 13,741,025 shares, while 70 investors held positions by with 117,627,366 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 144,769,431 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CIEN stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,402,818 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 1,018,859 shares during the same period.