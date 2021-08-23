BMO Capital Markets lifts OneMain Holdings Inc. [OMF] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

OneMain Holdings Inc. [NYSE: OMF] surged by $0.41 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $55.70 during the day while it closed the day at $55.48. The company report on August 12, 2021 that OneMain Holdings, Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Secondary Offering of Common Stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: OMF) (the “Company”) announced the pricing of its previously-announced underwritten public offering of 7.0 million shares of the Company’s common stock by an entity managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (the “selling stockholder”). The offering has been upsized from 6.0 million to 7.0 million shares of Company common stock, which represents approximately 5.3% of the Company’s outstanding common stock as of the close of business on August 3, 2021. The Company is not selling any shares and will not receive any proceeds from the proposed offering. The offering is expected to close on August 16, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The underwriter will have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.05 million shares of common stock from the selling stockholder. As part of this offering, the selling stockholder has agreed to a 45-day lock-up of its common stock.

OneMain Holdings Inc. stock has also loss -3.90% of its value over the past 7 days. However, OMF stock has inclined by 8.00% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 19.15% and gained 30.69% year-on date.

The market cap for OMF stock reached $7.33 billion, with 134.26 million shares outstanding and 128.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.30M shares, OMF reached a trading volume of 1817592 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about OneMain Holdings Inc. [OMF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OMF shares is $72.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OMF stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for OneMain Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $42 to $63. The new note on the price target was released on December 10, 2020, representing the official price target for OneMain Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on OMF stock. On July 30, 2019, analysts increased their price target for OMF shares from 35 to 45.

The Average True Range (ATR) for OneMain Holdings Inc. is set at 1.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for OMF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for OMF in the course of the last twelve months was 6.46.

OMF stock trade performance evaluation

OneMain Holdings Inc. [OMF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.90. With this latest performance, OMF shares dropped by -1.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 118.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OMF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.59 for OneMain Holdings Inc. [OMF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.45, while it was recorded at 56.34 for the last single week of trading, and 52.62 for the last 200 days.

OneMain Holdings Inc. [OMF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and OneMain Holdings Inc. [OMF] shares currently have an operating margin of +68.86 and a Gross Margin at +85.77. OneMain Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.80.

Return on Total Capital for OMF is now 15.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.53. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, OneMain Holdings Inc. [OMF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 522.09. Additionally, OMF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 79.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 501.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 80.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, OneMain Holdings Inc. [OMF] managed to generate an average of $87,952 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for OneMain Holdings Inc. [OMF] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OMF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for OneMain Holdings Inc. go to 4.86%.

OneMain Holdings Inc. [OMF]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,422 million, or 94.90% of OMF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OMF stocks are: APOLLO MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS, L.P. with ownership of 28,985,208, which is approximately -20.115% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 12,076,632 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $670.01 million in OMF stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $503.04 million in OMF stock with ownership of nearly 23.823% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in OneMain Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 207 institutional holders increased their position in OneMain Holdings Inc. [NYSE:OMF] by around 13,295,372 shares. Additionally, 137 investors decreased positions by around 15,164,802 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 87,296,957 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 115,757,131 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OMF stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,233,625 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 2,641,426 shares during the same period.