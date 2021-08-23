B. Riley Securities slashes price target on ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [ARR] – find out why.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [NYSE: ARR] jumped around 0.19 points on Friday, while shares priced at $10.50 at the close of the session, up 1.84%. The company report on August 20, 2021 that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Announces September 2021 Dividend Rate per Common Share.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE: ARR and ARR-PRC) (“ARMOUR” or the “Company”) announced the September 2021 cash dividend for the Company’s Common Stock.

September 2021 Common Stock Dividend Information.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. stock is now -2.69% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ARR Stock saw the intraday high of $10.52 and lowest of $10.23 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 12.56, which means current price is +3.55% above from all time high which was touched on 05/03/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.77M shares, ARR reached a trading volume of 1513339 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [ARR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARR shares is $11.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARR stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 18, 2021, representing the official price target for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $9 to $9.50, while Credit Suisse kept a Neutral rating on ARR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for ARR in the course of the last twelve months was 19.25.

How has ARR stock performed recently?

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [ARR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.76. With this latest performance, ARR shares dropped by -2.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.65 for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [ARR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.97, while it was recorded at 10.48 for the last single week of trading, and 11.42 for the last 200 days.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [ARR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for ARR is now -1.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.11. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [ARR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 483.43. Additionally, ARR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 82.11.

Receivables Turnover for the company is -8.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of -0.02.

Earnings analysis for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [ARR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. go to -2.35%.

Insider trade positions for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [ARR]

There are presently around $467 million, or 53.80% of ARR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,002,908, which is approximately 7.349% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,201,812 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $75.62 million in ARR stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $29.59 million in ARR stock with ownership of nearly 113.258% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 95 institutional holders increased their position in ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [NYSE:ARR] by around 8,922,753 shares. Additionally, 51 investors decreased positions by around 1,871,277 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 33,697,300 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,491,330 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARR stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,175,035 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 1,352,670 shares during the same period.