B. Riley Securities lifts Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [NASDAQ: BBBY] price surged by 2.67 percent to reach at $0.69. The company report on August 10, 2021 that Bed Bath & Beyond Improves Terms, Increases Flexibility & Extends Asset-Based Revolving Credit Facility, Further Enhancing Financial Position.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (Nasdaq: BBBY) announced it has amended its asset-based revolving credit facility (“ABL Facility”). The revised and expanded ABL Facility increases the Company’s capacity from $850 million to $1.0 billion with improvements to borrowing terms and financial covenants. Among other things, this amendment reflects an improved cost structure and the amended agreement extends the original expiration date of 2023 to 2026.

Gustavo Arnal, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Bed Bath & Beyond, stated, “We are pleased to have secured a larger and more advantageous facility based on the continued progress of our transformation. While our liquidity has remained strong throughout the past year, we appreciate the increased support from our banking partners. This revised ABL Facility underscores their confidence in our business as we execute our long-term strategies. We will continue to strengthen our balance sheet and remain diligent stewards of capital allocation, leveraging our enhanced financial position to execute our business transformation.”.

A sum of 1736879 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.29M shares. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. shares reached a high of $26.80 and dropped to a low of $25.78 until finishing in the latest session at $26.58.

The one-year BBBY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.06. The average equity rating for BBBY stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBBY shares is $30.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBBY stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 24, 2021, representing the official price target for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on BBBY stock. On April 15, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for BBBY shares from 40 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is set at 1.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBBY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for BBBY in the course of the last twelve months was 6.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

BBBY Stock Performance Analysis:

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.56. With this latest performance, BBBY shares dropped by -9.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 131.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBBY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.46 for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.88, while it was recorded at 26.51 for the last single week of trading, and 26.39 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.65 and a Gross Margin at +33.74. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.63.

Return on Total Capital for BBBY is now -3.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.30. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 239.65. Additionally, BBBY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 211.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] managed to generate an average of -$4,010 per employee.Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,889 million, or 99.83% of BBBY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBBY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 17,251,927, which is approximately -14.089% of the company’s market cap and around 3.00% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 13,870,625 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $368.68 million in BBBY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $312.21 million in BBBY stock with ownership of nearly -9.008% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 115 institutional holders increased their position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [NASDAQ:BBBY] by around 20,985,273 shares. Additionally, 156 investors decreased positions by around 15,481,382 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 72,242,415 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 108,709,070 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBBY stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,459,448 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 3,982,547 shares during the same period.