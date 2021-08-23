Arco Platform Limited [ARCE] moved down -8.34: Why It’s Important

Arco Platform Limited [NASDAQ: ARCE] price plunged by -8.34 percent to reach at -$2.19. The company report on August 20, 2021 that Arco Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results.

Operating results reflect revenue seasonality, product development and sales force increase, while cash flow improves as receivables are collected and the company resumes its cash generation profile.

Arco Platform Limited, or Arco or Company (Nasdaq: ARCE), reported financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

A sum of 1806222 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 250.09K shares. Arco Platform Limited shares reached a high of $26.00 and dropped to a low of $22.08 until finishing in the latest session at $24.08.

Guru’s Opinion on Arco Platform Limited [ARCE]:

Itau BBA have made an estimate for Arco Platform Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 18, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Arco Platform Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $57 to $58, while UBS kept a Buy rating on ARCE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arco Platform Limited is set at 1.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARCE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for ARCE in the course of the last twelve months was 89.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

ARCE Stock Performance Analysis:

Arco Platform Limited [ARCE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.78. With this latest performance, ARCE shares dropped by -15.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARCE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.18 for Arco Platform Limited [ARCE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.17, while it was recorded at 25.63 for the last single week of trading, and 32.06 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Arco Platform Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Arco Platform Limited [ARCE] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.75 and a Gross Margin at +68.70. Arco Platform Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.68.

Return on Total Capital for ARCE is now 5.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.75. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Arco Platform Limited [ARCE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.74. Additionally, ARCE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Arco Platform Limited [ARCE] managed to generate an average of $1,185 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Arco Platform Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Arco Platform Limited [ARCE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $617 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARCE stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 2,542,939, which is approximately -22.304% of the company’s market cap and around 1.13% of the total institutional ownership; KEENAN CAPITAL, LLC, holding 2,206,677 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $53.14 million in ARCE stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $41.23 million in ARCE stock with ownership of nearly -24.366% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Arco Platform Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 38 institutional holders increased their position in Arco Platform Limited [NASDAQ:ARCE] by around 3,681,576 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 4,289,857 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 17,646,986 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,618,419 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARCE stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,285,719 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 884,045 shares during the same period.