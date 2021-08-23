Anaplan Inc. [PLAN] Revenue clocked in at $473.70 million, down -18.39% YTD: What’s Next?

Anaplan Inc. [NYSE: PLAN] plunged by -$0.2 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $59.64 during the day while it closed the day at $58.64. The company report on August 6, 2021 that Anaplan Announces Date for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call.

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) will report results for its fiscal second quarter ended July 31, 2021 after the market closes on Tuesday, August 31, 2021.

The results will be included in a press release with accompanying financial information that will be released after market close and posted on the Anaplan Investor Center website.

Anaplan Inc. stock has also loss -0.24% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PLAN stock has inclined by 3.08% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -26.80% and lost -18.39% year-on date.

The market cap for PLAN stock reached $8.52 billion, with 144.16 million shares outstanding and 138.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.91M shares, PLAN reached a trading volume of 2112475 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Anaplan Inc. [PLAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLAN shares is $74.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLAN stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Anaplan Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Loop Capital raised their target price from $40 to $58. The new note on the price target was released on July 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Anaplan Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $60, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on PLAN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Anaplan Inc. is set at 1.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 32.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for PLAN in the course of the last twelve months was 2433.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

PLAN stock trade performance evaluation

Anaplan Inc. [PLAN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.24. With this latest performance, PLAN shares gained by 3.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.81 for Anaplan Inc. [PLAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.49, while it was recorded at 58.96 for the last single week of trading, and 61.78 for the last 200 days.

Anaplan Inc. [PLAN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Anaplan Inc. [PLAN] shares currently have an operating margin of -34.34 and a Gross Margin at +68.20. Anaplan Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -34.39.

Return on Total Capital for PLAN is now -45.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -47.60. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -54.05, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Anaplan Inc. [PLAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 18.66. Additionally, PLAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Anaplan Inc. [PLAN] managed to generate an average of -$81,035 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.Anaplan Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Anaplan Inc. [PLAN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,961 million, or 96.30% of PLAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLAN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,288,210, which is approximately 0.452% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 11,085,764 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $650.07 million in PLAN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $364.88 million in PLAN stock with ownership of nearly -6.307% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Anaplan Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 162 institutional holders increased their position in Anaplan Inc. [NYSE:PLAN] by around 27,366,897 shares. Additionally, 142 investors decreased positions by around 29,423,485 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 78,969,927 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 135,760,309 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLAN stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,240,246 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 8,282,288 shares during the same period.