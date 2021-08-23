Air Products and Chemicals Inc. [APD] Revenue clocked in at $9.80 billion, down -2.12% YTD: What’s Next?

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. [NYSE: APD] loss -1.46% or -3.95 points to close at $267.44 with a heavy trading volume of 1619575 shares. The company report on August 19, 2021 that Air Products Selected to 100 Best Corporate Citizens List for 10th Consecutive Year.

Air Products (NYSE:APD) has again been named to the 100 Best Corporate Citizens List, published by 3BL Media. The list recognizes outstanding environmental, social and governance (ESG) transparency and performance among the 1,000 largest public companies in the United States. It is the tenth consecutive year Air Products has been named to the list.

“Sustainability and corporate responsibility is at the core of what we do. It is part of our higher purpose, and this recognition reaffirms our commitment to work with our employees, our partners and our communities to continue to build a more sustainable future,” said Seifi Ghasemi, Air Products’ chairman, president and CEO.

It opened the trading session at $270.73, the shares rose to $271.29 and dropped to $265.05, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for APD points out that the company has recorded 0.74% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -8.83% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 853.82K shares, APD reached to a volume of 1619575 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Air Products and Chemicals Inc. [APD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APD shares is $319.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APD stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Air Products and Chemicals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Susquehanna raised their target price from $240 to $350. The new note on the price target was released on June 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Air Products and Chemicals Inc. stock. On May 11, 2021, analysts increased their price target for APD shares from 340 to 360.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Air Products and Chemicals Inc. is set at 5.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for APD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 25.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for APD in the course of the last twelve months was 255.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.90.

Trading performance analysis for APD stock

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. [APD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.40. With this latest performance, APD shares dropped by -7.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.88 for Air Products and Chemicals Inc. [APD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 287.79, while it was recorded at 274.79 for the last single week of trading, and 281.71 for the last 200 days.

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. [APD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Air Products and Chemicals Inc. [APD] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.13 and a Gross Margin at +33.84. Air Products and Chemicals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.47.

Return on Total Capital for APD is now 12.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.14. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Air Products and Chemicals Inc. [APD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 68.83. Additionally, APD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 64.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Air Products and Chemicals Inc. [APD] managed to generate an average of $98,625 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Air Products and Chemicals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. [APD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Air Products and Chemicals Inc. go to 11.96%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Air Products and Chemicals Inc. [APD]

There are presently around $47,848 million, or 82.20% of APD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,348,853, which is approximately 1.219% of the company’s market cap and around 0.28% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,026,258 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.02 billion in APD stocks shares; and STATE FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE CO, currently with $3.75 billion in APD stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Air Products and Chemicals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 689 institutional holders increased their position in Air Products and Chemicals Inc. [NYSE:APD] by around 7,847,231 shares. Additionally, 537 investors decreased positions by around 10,265,036 shares, while 265 investors held positions by with 160,798,113 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 178,910,380 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APD stock had 103 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,071,169 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 198,816 shares during the same period.