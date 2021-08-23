Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [ANF] stock Upgrade by Jefferies analyst, price target now $57

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [NYSE: ANF] gained 1.49% on the last trading session, reaching $38.02 price per share at the time. The company report on August 19, 2021 that The Knot Becomes Abercrombie’s “Plus One” With Launch of Co-Created “Best Dressed Guest” Collection.

The Abercrombie x The Knot “Best Dressed Guest” collection features curated and co-designed pieces perfectly suited to outfit guests for the busiest wedding and event season ever.

Abercrombie & Fitch, a division of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF), is proud to announce the launch of the first Abercrombie x The Knot “Best Dressed Guest” collection, which was co-created with the global wedding experts at The Knot, a leading digital wedding planning destination.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. represents 62.38 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.31 billion with the latest information. ANF stock price has been found in the range of $36.95 to $38.65.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.77M shares, ANF reached a trading volume of 1451810 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ANF shares is $52.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ANF stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $48 to $55, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Outperform rating on ANF stock. On May 19, 2021, analysts increased their price target for ANF shares from 32 to 48.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. is set at 1.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for ANF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for ANF in the course of the last twelve months was 7.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [ANF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.28. With this latest performance, ANF shares dropped by -4.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 277.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ANF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.48 for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [ANF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.79, while it was recorded at 36.83 for the last single week of trading, and 32.25 for the last 200 days.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [ANF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [ANF] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.97 and a Gross Margin at +54.77. Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.65.

Return on Total Capital for ANF is now -6.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.77. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [ANF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 165.52. Additionally, ANF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 138.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [ANF] managed to generate an average of -$3,354 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 38.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.91.Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [ANF]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ANF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. go to 18.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [ANF]

There are presently around $2,196 million, or 96.00% of ANF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ANF stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,909,631, which is approximately -2.799% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,055,533 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $268.25 million in ANF stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $177.41 million in ANF stock with ownership of nearly -0.805% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 120 institutional holders increased their position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [NYSE:ANF] by around 7,918,323 shares. Additionally, 121 investors decreased positions by around 8,954,099 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 40,875,411 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 57,747,833 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ANF stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,342,702 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 1,810,907 shares during the same period.