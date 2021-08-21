Nutrien Ltd. [NTR] gain 20.56% so far this year. What now?

Nutrien Ltd. [NYSE: NTR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.71% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -8.75%. The company report on August 10, 2021 that Nutrien Declares Quarterly Dividend of US$0.46 per Share.

Nutrien Ltd (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.46 per share payable on October 15, 2021, to shareholders of record on September 30, 2021.

Registered shareholders who are residents of Canada as reflected in Nutrien’s shareholders register, as well as beneficial holders (i.e., shareholders who hold their common shares through a broker or other intermediary) whose intermediary is a participant in CDS Clearing and Depositary Services Inc. or its nominee, CDS & Co., will receive their dividend in Canadian dollars, calculated based on the Bank of Canada daily average exchange rate on September 30, 2021. Registered shareholders resident outside of Canada as reflected in Nutrien’s shareholders register, including the United States, as well as beneficial holders whose intermediary is a participant in The Depository Trust Company or its nominee, Cede & Co., will receive their dividend in US dollars. However, registered shareholders of Nutrien may elect to change the currency of their dividend payments to US dollars or Canadian dollars, as applicable. In addition, Nutrien offers registered shareholders direct deposit by electronic funds transfer for dividend payments.

Over the last 12 months, NTR stock rose by 49.33%. The one-year Nutrien Ltd. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 0.38. The average equity rating for NTR stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $41.52 billion, with 570.35 million shares outstanding and 569.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.91M shares, NTR stock reached a trading volume of 2173548 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NTR shares is $58.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Nutrien Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Positive, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price from $72 to $85. The new note on the price target was released on June 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Nutrien Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $60 to $68, while HSBC Securities kept a Buy rating on NTR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nutrien Ltd. is set at 1.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for NTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for NTR in the course of the last twelve months was 23.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Nutrien Ltd. [NTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.75. With this latest performance, NTR shares dropped by -2.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 49.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.55 for Nutrien Ltd. [NTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.51, while it was recorded at 60.98 for the last single week of trading, and 55.24 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nutrien Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nutrien Ltd. [NTR] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.06 and a Gross Margin at +21.54. Nutrien Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.20.

Return on Total Capital for NTR is now 5.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.46. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nutrien Ltd. [NTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 50.79. Additionally, NTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 48.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nutrien Ltd. [NTR] managed to generate an average of $26,652 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.Nutrien Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Nutrien Ltd. [NTR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $20,669 million, or 69.24% of NTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NTR stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 29,748,623, which is approximately -3.534% of the company’s market cap and around 0.26% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 20,045,807 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.16 billion in NTR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.03 billion in NTR stock with ownership of nearly 1.256% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nutrien Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 277 institutional holders increased their position in Nutrien Ltd. [NYSE:NTR] by around 31,425,490 shares. Additionally, 212 investors decreased positions by around 41,939,046 shares, while 112 investors held positions by with 282,637,176 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 356,001,712 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NTR stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,066,493 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 9,597,426 shares during the same period.