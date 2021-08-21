Market Analysts see Synopsys Inc. [SNPS] gaining to $302. Time to buy?

Synopsys Inc. [NASDAQ: SNPS] surged by $25.36 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $317.96 during the day while it closed the day at $315.99. The company report on August 19, 2021 that Synopsys Recognized as a Leader in Software Composition Analysis by Independent Research Firm.

Synopsys receives highest score among 10 SCA providers in strategy category.

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) announced it has been recognized as a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Software Composition Analysis, Q3 2021. The report identifies the 10 most significant vendors in the software composition analysis (SCA) market and evaluates them against 37 criteria grouped into three high-level categories: current offering, strategy, and market presence. Synopsys’ Black Duck SCA solution received the highest score among all 10 vendors in the strategy category and ranked second in the market presence category.

Synopsys Inc. stock has also gained 8.15% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SNPS stock has inclined by 29.13% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 17.88% and gained 21.89% year-on date.

The market cap for SNPS stock reached $48.06 billion, with 152.72 million shares outstanding and 151.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 728.96K shares, SNPS reached a trading volume of 2464007 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Synopsys Inc. [SNPS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNPS shares is $302.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNPS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rosenblatt have made an estimate for Synopsys Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 02, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Synopsys Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $220 to $230, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on SNPS stock. On August 20, 2020, analysts increased their price target for SNPS shares from 222 to 228.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Synopsys Inc. is set at 6.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for SNPS in the course of the last twelve months was 40.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

SNPS stock trade performance evaluation

Synopsys Inc. [SNPS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.15. With this latest performance, SNPS shares gained by 13.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 59.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.93 for Synopsys Inc. [SNPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 280.08, while it was recorded at 297.16 for the last single week of trading, and 255.63 for the last 200 days.

Synopsys Inc. [SNPS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Synopsys Inc. [SNPS] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.81 and a Gross Margin at +77.38. Synopsys Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.03.

Return on Total Capital for SNPS is now 13.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.74. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Synopsys Inc. [SNPS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 13.52. Additionally, SNPS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Synopsys Inc. [SNPS] managed to generate an average of $44,184 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Synopsys Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Synopsys Inc. [SNPS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SNPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Synopsys Inc. go to 14.70%.

Synopsys Inc. [SNPS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $42,449 million, or 88.80% of SNPS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNPS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16,935,409, which is approximately -0.376% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,666,020 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.0 billion in SNPS stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $3.09 billion in SNPS stock with ownership of nearly 0.67% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Synopsys Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 366 institutional holders increased their position in Synopsys Inc. [NASDAQ:SNPS] by around 8,173,484 shares. Additionally, 325 investors decreased positions by around 7,181,973 shares, while 102 investors held positions by with 118,982,495 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 134,337,952 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNPS stock had 96 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,919,292 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 227,419 shares during the same period.