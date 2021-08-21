LKQ Corporation [LKQ] Revenue clocked in at $12.61 billion, up 44.24% YTD: What’s Next?

LKQ Corporation [NASDAQ: LKQ] gained 0.47% on the last trading session, reaching $50.83 price per share at the time. The company report on July 29, 2021 that LKQ Corporation Announces Results for Second Quarter 2021.

Second quarter 2021 revenue of $3.4 billion (up 30.8% year-over-year).

Diluted EPS1 of $1.01 (up 159.0%); adjusted diluted EPS1 of $1.13 (up 113.2%).

LKQ Corporation represents 300.58 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $15.06 billion with the latest information. LKQ stock price has been found in the range of $49.90 to $50.90.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.66M shares, LKQ reached a trading volume of 2228431 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about LKQ Corporation [LKQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LKQ shares is $57.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LKQ stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for LKQ Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 02, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 08, 2020, representing the official price target for LKQ Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LKQ Corporation is set at 1.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for LKQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for LKQ in the course of the last twelve months was 11.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for LKQ stock

LKQ Corporation [LKQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.10. With this latest performance, LKQ shares dropped by -0.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 62.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LKQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.64 for LKQ Corporation [LKQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.95, while it was recorded at 50.50 for the last single week of trading, and 43.27 for the last 200 days.

LKQ Corporation [LKQ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

LKQ Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

LKQ Corporation [LKQ]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LKQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for LKQ Corporation go to 33.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at LKQ Corporation [LKQ]

There are presently around $14,722 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LKQ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 27,644,514, which is approximately -0.791% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VALUEACT HOLDINGS, L.P., holding 21,550,411 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.1 billion in LKQ stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.06 billion in LKQ stock with ownership of nearly 1.042% of the company’s market capitalization.

269 institutional holders increased their position in LKQ Corporation [NASDAQ:LKQ] by around 22,588,660 shares. Additionally, 279 investors decreased positions by around 22,564,202 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 244,487,407 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 289,640,269 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LKQ stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,061,497 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 5,018,240 shares during the same period.