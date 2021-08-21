Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI] Revenue clocked in at $5.03 billion, up 31.82% YTD: What’s Next?

Levi Strauss & Co. [NYSE: LEVI] traded at a low on 08/19/21, posting a -3.11 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $26.47. The company report on August 6, 2021 that Levi Strauss & Co. to Acquire Activewear Brand Beyond Yoga.

The acquisition provides entry into the high-growth activewear segment and further diversifies LS&Co.’s business.

Beyond Yoga will provide substantial net revenue opportunity over time through channel, geographic, gender and category expansion.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2153534 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Levi Strauss & Co. stands at 2.76% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.62%.

The market cap for LEVI stock reached $10.71 billion, with 401.96 million shares outstanding and 83.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.95M shares, LEVI reached a trading volume of 2153534 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LEVI shares is $31.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LEVI stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Levi Strauss & Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Levi Strauss & Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $27 to $32, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Outperform rating on LEVI stock. On April 01, 2021, analysts increased their price target for LEVI shares from 24 to 27.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Levi Strauss & Co. is set at 1.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for LEVI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for LEVI in the course of the last twelve months was 20.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has LEVI stock performed recently?

Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.37. With this latest performance, LEVI shares dropped by -4.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 115.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LEVI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.10 for Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.33, while it was recorded at 27.45 for the last single week of trading, and 24.24 for the last 200 days.

Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.61 and a Gross Margin at +54.13. Levi Strauss & Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.86.

Return on Total Capital for LEVI is now 4.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 204.68. Additionally, LEVI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 185.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI] managed to generate an average of -$8,591 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.90.Levi Strauss & Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LEVI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Levi Strauss & Co. go to -3.00%.

Insider trade positions for Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI]

There are presently around $1,921 million, or 78.40% of LEVI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LEVI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,952,786, which is approximately 12.48% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 5,907,507 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $156.37 million in LEVI stocks shares; and PARNASSUS INVESTMENTS /CA, currently with $120.98 million in LEVI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Levi Strauss & Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 111 institutional holders increased their position in Levi Strauss & Co. [NYSE:LEVI] by around 16,838,093 shares. Additionally, 76 investors decreased positions by around 13,958,507 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 41,768,943 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 72,565,543 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LEVI stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,202,703 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 4,512,183 shares during the same period.