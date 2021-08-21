Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR] Is Currently -1.47 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Ingersoll Rand Inc. [NYSE: IR] plunged by -$0.74 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $50.21 during the day while it closed the day at $49.74. The company report on August 4, 2021 that Ingersoll Rand Announces Pricing of its Secondary Offering of 29,788,635 Shares of Common Stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) (“Ingersoll Rand”) announced the pricing of the previously announced underwritten secondary offering by KKR Renaissance Aggregator L.P. (the “Selling Stockholder”) of 29,788,635 shares of common stock of Ingersoll Rand (the “Shares”) pursuant to a registration statement filed by Ingersoll Rand with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). No shares are being sold by Ingersoll Rand. The Selling Stockholder will receive all of the proceeds from this offering. The offering is expected to close on August 6, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. As part of and subject to the completion of the offering, Ingersoll Rand intends to concurrently repurchase from the underwriter 14,894,317 shares out of the aggregate 29,788,635 shares of its common stock that are the subject of the offering. The price per share to be paid by Ingersoll Rand will equal the price at which the underwriter will purchase the Shares from the Selling Stockholder in the offering.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC is acting as the underwriter for the offering.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. stock has also loss -4.36% of its value over the past 7 days. However, IR stock has inclined by 3.05% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 13.33% and gained 9.17% year-on date.

The market cap for IR stock reached $20.73 billion, with 419.90 million shares outstanding and 373.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.43M shares, IR reached a trading volume of 2216016 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IR shares is $55.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IR stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Ingersoll Rand Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 12, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Ingersoll Rand Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $54, while Vertical Research analysts kept a Buy rating on IR stock. On June 14, 2021, analysts increased their price target for IR shares from 50 to 51.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ingersoll Rand Inc. is set at 1.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for IR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for IR in the course of the last twelve months was 25.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.70.

IR stock trade performance evaluation

Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.36. With this latest performance, IR shares gained by 2.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 44.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.83 for Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.74, while it was recorded at 51.16 for the last single week of trading, and 47.22 for the last 200 days.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Ingersoll Rand Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ingersoll Rand Inc. go to 17.42%.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $20,302 million, or 96.90% of IR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IR stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 60,579,618, which is approximately -4.754% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 39,707,239 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.98 billion in IR stocks shares; and KOHLBERG KRAVIS ROBERTS & CO. L.P., currently with $1.48 billion in IR stock with ownership of nearly -33.491% of the company’s market capitalization.

261 institutional holders increased their position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. [NYSE:IR] by around 41,776,065 shares. Additionally, 217 investors decreased positions by around 27,536,025 shares, while 148 investors held positions by with 338,858,008 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 408,170,098 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IR stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,237,823 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 1,520,599 shares during the same period.