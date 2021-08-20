Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZYNE] stock Reiterated by H.C. Wainwright analyst, price target now $9

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: ZYNE] loss -3.88% on the last trading session, reaching $3.72 price per share at the time. The company report on August 9, 2021 that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Operational Highlights.

On track to initiate RECONNECT, a confirmatory pivotal trial of Zygel™ in patients with FXS, in the third quarter of 2021.

Positive feedback from FDA clarifies potential path forward in ASD.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. represents 40.07 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $166.62 million with the latest information. ZYNE stock price has been found in the range of $3.70 to $3.875.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.38M shares, ZYNE reached a trading volume of 2703233 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZYNE]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 21, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on ZYNE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.22 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.92.

Trading performance analysis for ZYNE stock

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZYNE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.22. With this latest performance, ZYNE shares dropped by -22.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZYNE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.89 for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZYNE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.88, while it was recorded at 3.91 for the last single week of trading, and 4.50 for the last 200 days.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZYNE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for ZYNE is now -76.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -75.58. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -75.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -63.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZYNE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.18. Additionally, ZYNE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZYNE] managed to generate an average of -$1,974,493 per employee.Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.60 and a Current Ratio set at 9.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZYNE]

There are presently around $54 million, or 33.50% of ZYNE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZYNE stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 4,579,280, which is approximately 130.371% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,875,871 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.98 million in ZYNE stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $6.09 million in ZYNE stock with ownership of nearly 457.58% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 33 institutional holders increased their position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:ZYNE] by around 7,380,735 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 1,779,451 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 5,486,245 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,646,431 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZYNE stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 317,645 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 236,272 shares during the same period.