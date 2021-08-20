Wolfe Research lifts Huntsman Corporation [HUN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Huntsman Corporation [NYSE: HUN] plunged by -$0.59 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $24.78 during the day while it closed the day at $24.34. The company report on August 3, 2021 that Huntsman Announces Third Quarter 2021 Common Dividend.

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) announced that its board of directors has declared a $0.1875 per share cash dividend on its common stock. The dividend is payable on September 30, 2021, to stockholders of record as of September 15, 2021.

About Huntsman:Huntsman Corporation is a publicly traded global manufacturer and marketer of differentiated and specialty chemicals with 2020 revenues of approximately $6 billion. Our chemical products number in the thousands and are sold worldwide to manufacturers serving a broad and diverse range of consumer and industrial end markets. We operate more than 70 manufacturing, R&D and operations facilities in approximately 30 countries and employ approximately 9,000 associates within our four distinct business divisions. For more information about Huntsman, please visit the company’s website at www.huntsman.com.

Huntsman Corporation stock has also loss -6.24% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HUN stock has declined by -14.57% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -15.75% and lost -3.18% year-on date.

The market cap for HUN stock reached $5.49 billion, with 220.90 million shares outstanding and 200.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.35M shares, HUN reached a trading volume of 2273537 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Huntsman Corporation [HUN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HUN shares is $35.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HUN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Huntsman Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $37 to $33. The new note on the price target was released on May 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Huntsman Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Seaport Global Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on HUN stock. On January 08, 2021, analysts increased their price target for HUN shares from 25 to 34.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Huntsman Corporation is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for HUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.26.

HUN stock trade performance evaluation

Huntsman Corporation [HUN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.24. With this latest performance, HUN shares dropped by -5.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.97 for Huntsman Corporation [HUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.09, while it was recorded at 25.10 for the last single week of trading, and 27.19 for the last 200 days.

Huntsman Corporation [HUN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Huntsman Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Huntsman Corporation [HUN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HUN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Huntsman Corporation go to 11.39%.

Huntsman Corporation [HUN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,520 million, or 82.30% of HUN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HUN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,080,892, which is approximately 0.734% of the company’s market cap and around 3.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,882,967 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $313.57 million in HUN stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $292.33 million in HUN stock with ownership of nearly -35.476% of the company’s market capitalization.

186 institutional holders increased their position in Huntsman Corporation [NYSE:HUN] by around 27,247,373 shares. Additionally, 193 investors decreased positions by around 23,299,558 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 135,138,588 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 185,685,519 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HUN stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,720,776 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 5,627,048 shares during the same period.