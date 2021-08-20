Wells Fargo slashes price target on Prospect Capital Corporation [PSEC] – find out why.

Prospect Capital Corporation [NASDAQ: PSEC] price plunged by -1.85 percent to reach at -$0.15. The company report on August 18, 2021 that Prospect Capital Schedules Fiscal Year Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) announced it expects to file with the Securities and Exchange Commission its report on Form 10-K containing results for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021 on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 after the close of the markets. The Company also expects to issue its earnings press release on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 after the close of the markets.

The Company will host a conference call on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call dial-in number will be 888-338-7333. A recording of the conference call will be available for approximately 30 days. To hear a replay, call 877-344-7529 and use passcode 10159756.

A sum of 4156070 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.01M shares. Prospect Capital Corporation shares reached a high of $8.08 and dropped to a low of $7.90 until finishing in the latest session at $7.94.

The one-year PSEC stock forecast points to a potential downside of -32.33. The average equity rating for PSEC stock is currently 4.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Prospect Capital Corporation [PSEC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PSEC shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PSEC stock is a recommendation set at 4.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Prospect Capital Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 25, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Prospect Capital Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7 to $6, while Barclays kept a Underweight rating on PSEC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Prospect Capital Corporation is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for PSEC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.89.

PSEC Stock Performance Analysis:

Prospect Capital Corporation [PSEC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.76. With this latest performance, PSEC shares dropped by -4.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 55.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSEC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.64 for Prospect Capital Corporation [PSEC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.38, while it was recorded at 8.12 for the last single week of trading, and 7.27 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Prospect Capital Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Prospect Capital Corporation [PSEC] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.20 and a Gross Margin at +71.27. Prospect Capital Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.63.

Return on Total Capital for PSEC is now -0.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.30. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.51, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Prospect Capital Corporation [PSEC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.95. Additionally, PSEC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 69.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.16.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 28.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.

PSEC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PSEC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Prospect Capital Corporation go to 5.00%.

Prospect Capital Corporation [PSEC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $302 million, or 9.93% of PSEC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PSEC stocks are: LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT with ownership of 5,949,008, which is approximately -7.141% of the company’s market cap and around 27.89% of the total institutional ownership; ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, holding 3,656,040 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $29.03 million in PSEC stocks shares; and VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, currently with $20.59 million in PSEC stock with ownership of nearly 3.13% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Prospect Capital Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 103 institutional holders increased their position in Prospect Capital Corporation [NASDAQ:PSEC] by around 6,346,531 shares. Additionally, 89 investors decreased positions by around 3,779,388 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 27,938,762 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,064,681 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PSEC stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,055,916 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 1,066,726 shares during the same period.