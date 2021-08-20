Wall Street Analyst Reiterated Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Builders FirstSource Inc. [NYSE: BLDR] loss -1.61% on the last trading session, reaching $48.43 price per share at the time. The company report on August 17, 2021 that Builders FirstSource Completes Acquisition of WTS Paradigm, LLC.

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLDR) (“Builders FirstSource” or the “Company”), announced that it has closed on its previously announced acquisition of WTS Paradigm, LLC (“Paradigm”), a software solutions and services provider for the building products industry. Paradigm, which will operate as an independent business of Builders FirstSource, provides the Company with a digital platform to advance its strategy to deliver technology solutions that help its customers build more efficiently.

“We are excited to welcome Paradigm’s employees into the Builders FirstSource family and enhance our digital capabilities,” said Dave Flitman, President and CEO of Builders FirstSource. “Paradigm’s unmatched technology will help us provide our customers with solutions that address many of the inefficiencies throughout the home building process and reduce costs along the way. Furthermore, our acquisition of Paradigm puts us in a strong position to capitalize on the significant market opportunity in digital, which we anticipate will lead to $1 billion of incremental sales over the next five years.”.

Builders FirstSource Inc. represents 207.11 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $10.06 billion with the latest information. BLDR stock price has been found in the range of $47.865 to $49.41.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.21M shares, BLDR reached a trading volume of 2824799 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLDR shares is $64.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLDR stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Builders FirstSource Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Builders FirstSource Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Outperform rating on BLDR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Builders FirstSource Inc. is set at 1.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLDR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.43.

Trading performance analysis for BLDR stock

Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.69. With this latest performance, BLDR shares gained by 7.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 68.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLDR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.48 for Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.81, while it was recorded at 50.14 for the last single week of trading, and 43.08 for the last 200 days.

Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.35 and a Gross Margin at +25.11. Builders FirstSource Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.66.

Return on Total Capital for BLDR is now 19.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.81. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 165.26. Additionally, BLDR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 157.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR] managed to generate an average of $12,059 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.31.Builders FirstSource Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLDR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Builders FirstSource Inc. go to 18.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR]

There are presently around $10,005 million, or 96.70% of BLDR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLDR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 20,229,969, which is approximately -21.971% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 19,464,300 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $942.66 million in BLDR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $923.96 million in BLDR stock with ownership of nearly -5.394% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Builders FirstSource Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 204 institutional holders increased their position in Builders FirstSource Inc. [NYSE:BLDR] by around 32,471,406 shares. Additionally, 199 investors decreased positions by around 34,585,920 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 139,529,734 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 206,587,060 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLDR stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,021,908 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 1,971,727 shares during the same period.