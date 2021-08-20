Wall Street Analyst Initiated Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG]. What else is Wall St. saying

Yatsen Holding Limited [NYSE: YSG] plunged by -$0.55 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $6.02 during the day while it closed the day at $5.50. The company report on August 19, 2021 that Yatsen to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 26, 2021.

Yatsen Holding Limited (“Yatsen” or the “Company”) (NYSE: YSG), a leading Chinese beauty company, announced that it will release its second quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, August 26, 2021, before the open of the U.S. markets.

The Company will hold a conference call on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at 7:30 am Eastern Time (7:30 pm Beijing/Hong Kong Time) to discuss the financial results. Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:.

Yatsen Holding Limited stock has also loss -13.25% of its value over the past 7 days. However, YSG stock has declined by -40.99% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -74.68% and lost -67.65% year-on date.

The market cap for YSG stock reached $3.80 billion, with 631.61 million shares outstanding and 160.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.59M shares, YSG reached a trading volume of 2526121 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG]:

Raymond James have made an estimate for Yatsen Holding Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Yatsen Holding Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18.60, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on YSG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yatsen Holding Limited is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for YSG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.97.

YSG stock trade performance evaluation

Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.25. With this latest performance, YSG shares dropped by -26.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -74.68% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YSG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.83 for Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.00, while it was recorded at 5.86 for the last single week of trading.

Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Yatsen Holding Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.60 and a Current Ratio set at 5.30.

Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG]: Insider Ownership positions

51 institutional holders increased their position in Yatsen Holding Limited [NYSE:YSG] by around 62,788,718 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 19,765,449 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 35,264,648 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 117,818,815 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YSG stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,078,993 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 7,965,442 shares during the same period.