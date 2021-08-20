Wall Street Analyst Initiated E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO]. What else is Wall St. saying

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [NYSE: ETWO] loss -0.81% on the last trading session, reaching $9.82 price per share at the time. The company report on August 18, 2021 that E2open’s Third-Quarter Technology Release Expands Connected Decisions Across All Partners for Increased Resiliency and Agility.

E2open (NYSE: ETWO), a network-based provider of cloud-based, mission-critical, end-to-end supply chain management software, announced the release of its third-quarter technology update for the year, with a wide range of enhancements to help clients further leverage E2open’s multi-enterprise network to make more connected business decisions. Connected decisions improve resiliency and agility by going beyond internal organizational boundaries to reflect the current supply chain realities of external partners.

“Globalization and outsourcing have greatly improved the cost and scalability of supply chains, but also made them more vulnerable to disruptions,” said Pawan Joshi, executive vice president of product management and strategy at E2open. “Many brand owners look less like manufacturers and more like orchestrators of complex processes across multiple tiers of global trading partners. This release includes enhancements across E2open’s intelligent application suites to further streamline multi-tier processes across channel, supply, logistics and global trade ecosystem partners and make more holistic decisions. This end-to-end perspective allows brand owners to have the same level of visibility and control for downstream and upstream partners as they do for their own operations. In an outsourced world, this helps companies bridge siloes for better outcomes, including a new level of resiliency to better manage risks and the agility to quickly capture growth opportunities.”.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. represents 198.37 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.95 billion with the latest information. ETWO stock price has been found in the range of $9.80 to $10.105.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.22M shares, ETWO reached a trading volume of 2784096 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ETWO shares is $14.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ETWO stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 23, 2021, representing the official price target for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on ETWO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for ETWO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.11.

Trading performance analysis for ETWO stock

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.22. With this latest performance, ETWO shares dropped by -8.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ETWO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.88 for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.25, while it was recorded at 10.38 for the last single week of trading, and 10.75 for the last 200 days.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.01 and a Gross Margin at +50.40. E2open Parent Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.25.

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.88. Additionally, ETWO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO] managed to generate an average of -$15,242 per employee.E2open Parent Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO]

There are presently around $1,839 million, or 94.30% of ETWO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ETWO stocks are: ELLIOTT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT L.P. with ownership of 27,973,575, which is approximately 11.134% of the company’s market cap and around 8.30% of the total institutional ownership; NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC, holding 20,530,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.6 million in ETWO stocks shares; and INSIGHT HOLDINGS GROUP, LLC, currently with $197.9 million in ETWO stock with ownership of nearly 11.069% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in E2open Parent Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 87 institutional holders increased their position in E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [NYSE:ETWO] by around 27,849,774 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 19,287,767 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 140,138,483 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 187,276,024 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ETWO stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,691,688 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 3,386,920 shares during the same period.