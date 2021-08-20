Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Physicians Realty Trust [DOC]. What else is Wall St. saying

Physicians Realty Trust [NYSE: DOC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.15% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.54%. The company report on August 4, 2021 that Physicians Realty Trust Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Announces $0.08 Net Income per Share and $0.26 Normalized FFO per Share for the Second Quarter of 2021.

Second Quarter and Recent Highlights:.

Over the last 12 months, DOC stock rose by 6.75%. The one-year Physicians Realty Trust stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.64. The average equity rating for DOC stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.96 billion, with 215.47 million shares outstanding and 213.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.69M shares, DOC stock reached a trading volume of 2259281 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Physicians Realty Trust [DOC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOC shares is $20.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Physicians Realty Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Physicians Realty Trust stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on DOC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Physicians Realty Trust is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOC in the course of the last twelve months was 311.46.

DOC Stock Performance Analysis:

Physicians Realty Trust [DOC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.54. With this latest performance, DOC shares dropped by -1.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.39 for Physicians Realty Trust [DOC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.73, while it was recorded at 18.45 for the last single week of trading, and 18.20 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Physicians Realty Trust Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Physicians Realty Trust [DOC] shares currently have an operating margin of +49.46 and a Gross Margin at +57.48. Physicians Realty Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +48.85.

Return on Total Capital for DOC is now 5.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.20. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.49, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Physicians Realty Trust [DOC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.53. Additionally, DOC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 57.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Physicians Realty Trust [DOC] managed to generate an average of $2,645,753 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.

DOC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Physicians Realty Trust go to 9.70%.

Physicians Realty Trust [DOC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,546 million, or 89.90% of DOC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DOC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 31,156,364, which is approximately 2.42% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 30,955,478 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $572.68 million in DOC stocks shares; and ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P., currently with $238.49 million in DOC stock with ownership of nearly 50.42% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Physicians Realty Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 177 institutional holders increased their position in Physicians Realty Trust [NYSE:DOC] by around 15,919,807 shares. Additionally, 149 investors decreased positions by around 15,320,529 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 160,457,081 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 191,697,417 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DOC stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,149,717 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 4,738,149 shares during the same period.