Voya Financial Inc. [VOYA] Revenue clocked in at $4.86 billion, up 9.05% YTD: What’s Next?

Voya Financial Inc. [NYSE: VOYA] slipped around -1.51 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $64.13 at the close of the session, down -2.30%. The company report on August 18, 2021 that Voya Financial offers enhanced critical illness insurance.

Supplemental health insurance product now includes optional rider that provides premium waiver for employees in quarantine, furloughed or temporarily laid off.

New Voya research reveals majority of working Americans (75%) want help navigating an unexpected life event, like a critical illness1.

Voya Financial Inc. stock is now 9.05% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VOYA Stock saw the intraday high of $65.45 and lowest of $63.44 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 70.68, which means current price is +17.76% above from all time high which was touched on 05/06/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.31M shares, VOYA reached a trading volume of 2563982 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Voya Financial Inc. [VOYA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VOYA shares is $75.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VOYA stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Voya Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 17, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Voya Financial Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $74, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on VOYA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Voya Financial Inc. is set at 1.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for VOYA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for VOYA in the course of the last twelve months was 14.17.

How has VOYA stock performed recently?

Voya Financial Inc. [VOYA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.93. With this latest performance, VOYA shares gained by 1.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VOYA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.85 for Voya Financial Inc. [VOYA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.42, while it was recorded at 66.19 for the last single week of trading, and 61.86 for the last 200 days.

Voya Financial Inc. [VOYA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Voya Financial Inc. [VOYA] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.03. Voya Financial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.78.

Return on Total Capital for VOYA is now 3.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Voya Financial Inc. [VOYA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 42.72. Additionally, VOYA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 42.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Voya Financial Inc. [VOYA] managed to generate an average of $35,500 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Voya Financial Inc. [VOYA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VOYA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Voya Financial Inc. go to 34.70%.

Insider trade positions for Voya Financial Inc. [VOYA]

There are presently around $8,426 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VOYA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,874,249, which is approximately 6.668% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,120,962 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $713.19 million in VOYA stocks shares; and FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, currently with $603.72 million in VOYA stock with ownership of nearly -2.27% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Voya Financial Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 168 institutional holders increased their position in Voya Financial Inc. [NYSE:VOYA] by around 6,596,365 shares. Additionally, 190 investors decreased positions by around 8,803,806 shares, while 72 investors held positions by with 115,994,798 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 131,394,969 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VOYA stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,691,449 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 1,798,167 shares during the same period.