Verra Mobility Corporation [VRRM] is 10.73% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Verra Mobility Corporation [NASDAQ: VRRM] plunged by -$0.09 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $15.20 during the day while it closed the day at $14.86. The company report on August 19, 2021 that Verra Mobility Announces Secondary Offering Of 8 Million Shares Of Common Stock And Concurrent Stock Repurchase.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ: VRRM) (“Verra Mobility” or the “Company”), a leading provider of smart mobility technology solutions, announces that its principal shareholder, an affiliate of Platinum Equity, LLC (the “Selling Stockholder”), has commenced a secondary offering of 8,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock (the “Offering”). The Selling Stockholder will also grant the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,200,000 shares of the Company’s Class A common stock. The Company is not offering any shares of its Class A common stock in the offering and will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of the shares offered by the Selling Stockholder.

In addition, the Company announced that it has entered into a share repurchase agreement with the Selling Stockholder pursuant to which it intends to repurchase an aggregate number of shares of the Company’s Class A common stock equal to $100 million directly from the Selling Stockholder (the “Share Repurchase”). The price per share to be paid by the Company will be equal to the price per share paid by the underwriter for the shares in the Offering. The Company expects to fund the Share Repurchase with cash on hand. The Share Repurchase is expected to be consummated concurrently with the closing of the Offering. Although the Share Repurchase will be conditioned upon, among other things, the closing of the Offering, the closing of the Offering will not be conditioned upon the closing of the Share Repurchase.

Verra Mobility Corporation stock has also loss -6.83% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VRRM stock has declined by -0.80% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 5.92% and gained 10.73% year-on date.

The market cap for VRRM stock reached $2.41 billion, with 162.38 million shares outstanding and 135.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 610.56K shares, VRRM reached a trading volume of 3687577 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Verra Mobility Corporation [VRRM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VRRM shares is $17.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VRRM stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Verra Mobility Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Verra Mobility Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Verra Mobility Corporation is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for VRRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for VRRM in the course of the last twelve months was 55.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.90.

VRRM stock trade performance evaluation

Verra Mobility Corporation [VRRM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.83. With this latest performance, VRRM shares dropped by -3.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.55 for Verra Mobility Corporation [VRRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.29, while it was recorded at 15.40 for the last single week of trading, and 14.08 for the last 200 days.

Verra Mobility Corporation [VRRM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Verra Mobility Corporation [VRRM] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.01 and a Gross Margin at +61.86. Verra Mobility Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.88.

Return on Total Capital for VRRM is now 3.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.29. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Verra Mobility Corporation [VRRM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 252.05. Additionally, VRRM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 63.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 248.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Verra Mobility Corporation [VRRM] managed to generate an average of -$5,383 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Verra Mobility Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Verra Mobility Corporation [VRRM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VRRM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Verra Mobility Corporation go to 0.99%.

Verra Mobility Corporation [VRRM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,188 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VRRM stocks are: PLATINUM EQUITY ADVISORS, LLC/DE with ownership of 24,257,136, which is approximately 0.072% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,648,167 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $187.95 million in VRRM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $141.24 million in VRRM stock with ownership of nearly -9.195% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Verra Mobility Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 94 institutional holders increased their position in Verra Mobility Corporation [NASDAQ:VRRM] by around 12,157,193 shares. Additionally, 79 investors decreased positions by around 16,541,894 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 118,570,196 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 147,269,283 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VRRM stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,313,489 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 11,495,028 shares during the same period.