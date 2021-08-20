Truist slashes price target on Cigna Corporation [CI] – find out why.

Cigna Corporation [NYSE: CI] plunged by -$4.9 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $209.98 during the day while it closed the day at $205.60. The company report on August 18, 2021 that Cigna Protects Its Workforce by Requiring COVID-19 Vaccinations or Testing for Employees Entering U.S. Worksites.

With confirmed cases of COVID-19 on the rise in the United States, Cigna has established new requirements to help protect its workforce. Employees who work remotely must be fully vaccinated before entering any U.S. worksite, beginning September 7. Employees whose roles can only be performed onsite, such as medical care providers, pharmacists, pharmacy home delivery specialists, and others, must be fully vaccinated or receive two negative COVID-19 tests per week, beginning October 18, before entering their worksite. This policy aligns with the company’s firm belief that vaccinations are the best protection against contracting and spreading COVID-19, and its longstanding commitment to the health and well-being of its employees, their families and the communities where they live and work.

“It’s clear we need to do more to stop the ongoing spread of COVID-19, and unlike many aspects of the pandemic, keeping our worksites as safe as possible is something we can control,” said Dr. Steve Miller, Chief Clinical Officer of Cigna Corporation. “Reducing the risk of exposure to COVID-19 not only protects our workforce and ensures we can continue to meet the needs of our customers and clients, it also helps protect our children and community members who cannot receive the vaccine for health reasons.”.

Cigna Corporation stock has also loss -2.70% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CI stock has declined by -21.65% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -0.02% and lost -1.24% year-on date.

The market cap for CI stock reached $69.62 billion, with 341.48 million shares outstanding and 335.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.91M shares, CI reached a trading volume of 3017241 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cigna Corporation [CI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CI shares is $293.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CI stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Cigna Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer dropped their target price from $300 to $285. The new note on the price target was released on August 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Cigna Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $290 to $267, while Mizuho kept a Buy rating on CI stock. On August 06, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for CI shares from 304 to 270.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cigna Corporation is set at 4.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for CI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for CI in the course of the last twelve months was 14.98.

CI stock trade performance evaluation

Cigna Corporation [CI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.70. With this latest performance, CI shares dropped by -11.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.18 for Cigna Corporation [CI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 229.61, while it was recorded at 209.46 for the last single week of trading, and 228.68 for the last 200 days.

Cigna Corporation [CI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Cigna Corporation [CI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cigna Corporation go to 12.57%.

Cigna Corporation [CI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $62,212 million, or 92.90% of CI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 28,738,357, which is approximately -2.923% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 26,815,530 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.51 billion in CI stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $4.96 billion in CI stock with ownership of nearly -14.41% of the company’s market capitalization.

584 institutional holders increased their position in Cigna Corporation [NYSE:CI] by around 13,136,552 shares. Additionally, 497 investors decreased positions by around 18,499,538 shares, while 277 investors held positions by with 270,949,383 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 302,585,473 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CI stock had 135 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,362,268 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 1,258,703 shares during the same period.