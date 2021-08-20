Tronox Holdings plc [TROX] Revenue clocked in at $3.28 billion, up 24.15% YTD: What’s Next?

Tronox Holdings plc [NYSE: TROX] price plunged by -2.73 percent to reach at -$0.51. The company report on August 9, 2021 that Tronox Reorganizes Board Committee Structure to Enhance ESG Oversight.

Governance Committee to Become Governance and Sustainability Committee.

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) (“Tronox” or the “Company”), the world’s leading integrated manufacturer of titanium dioxide pigment, announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) had reorganized its committee structure to enhance the Board’s oversight over environment, sustainability and governance (“ESG”). Under the new structure, the Governance Committee will become the Governance and Sustainability Committee with a restated committee charter that will require management to regularly report on its progress on key ESG initiatives. The enhanced Board oversight comes on top of other significant ESG-related improvements made by Tronox, including the announcement in its most recent Sustainability Report of a detailed plan to align with a global warming scenario below 2° C and achieve net zero GHG emissions by 2050; inclusion of carbon emission reduction targets in its executive compensation programs; and a commitment to be fully compliant with applicable TCFD and SASB disclosure standards when it releases its 2021 sustainability report.

A sum of 2748385 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.46M shares. Tronox Holdings plc shares reached a high of $18.62 and dropped to a low of $17.8375 until finishing in the latest session at $18.15.

The one-year TROX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 31.33. The average equity rating for TROX stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Tronox Holdings plc [TROX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TROX shares is $26.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TROX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Tronox Holdings plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on February 07, 2018, representing the official price target for Tronox Holdings plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on TROX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tronox Holdings plc is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for TROX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for TROX in the course of the last twelve months was 7.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

TROX Stock Performance Analysis:

Tronox Holdings plc [TROX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.94. With this latest performance, TROX shares dropped by -4.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 111.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TROX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.95 for Tronox Holdings plc [TROX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.92, while it was recorded at 18.61 for the last single week of trading, and 18.25 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tronox Holdings plc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tronox Holdings plc [TROX] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.92 and a Gross Margin at +21.30. Tronox Holdings plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +35.05.

Return on Total Capital for TROX is now 6.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 22.02. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 79.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tronox Holdings plc [TROX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 200.29. Additionally, TROX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 194.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tronox Holdings plc [TROX] managed to generate an average of $149,468 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.Tronox Holdings plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

TROX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TROX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tronox Holdings plc go to 48.90%.

Tronox Holdings plc [TROX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,892 million, or 71.30% of TROX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TROX stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 13,592,962, which is approximately 1.366% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,144,749 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $202.28 million in TROX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $145.4 million in TROX stock with ownership of nearly 2.234% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tronox Holdings plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 110 institutional holders increased their position in Tronox Holdings plc [NYSE:TROX] by around 11,850,381 shares. Additionally, 100 investors decreased positions by around 10,604,756 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 81,766,339 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 104,221,476 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TROX stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,670,943 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 1,461,797 shares during the same period.