The9 Limited [NCTY] is 264.12% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

The9 Limited [NASDAQ: NCTY] surged by $0.23 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $13.14 during the day while it closed the day at $12.89. The company report on August 4, 2021 that The9 Limited and KazDigital, a Kazakhstan cryptomining company, signed Term Sheet on establishment of joint venture.

The9 Limited (Nasdaq: NCTY) (“The9”), an established Internet company, announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary NBTC Limited and Kazakhstan enterprise KazDigital Ltd (hereinafter referred to as “KazDigital”) have signed a non-binding term sheet (the “Term Sheet”) regarding the establishment of a joint venture company in Kazakhstan to build a cryptocurrency mining site with a capacity of 100MW. It will be used to deploy The9’s mining machines and potentially other third-parties’ mining machines.

According to the Term Sheet, both parties will invest their own assets to establish the joint venture. KazDigital will invest assets related to construction and infrastructure of the mining site into the joint venture, and The9 will invest cash or mining machines in the joint venture. The assets invested by both parties will be evaluated by a third-party impartial institution in order to confirm their fair value and ensure that both parties invest equivalent assets.

The9 Limited stock has also loss -18.47% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NCTY stock has declined by -9.61% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -84.45% and gained 264.12% year-on date.

The market cap for NCTY stock reached $162.54 million, with 12.61 million shares outstanding and 8.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.29M shares, NCTY reached a trading volume of 2713841 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The9 Limited [NCTY]:

JP Morgan have made an estimate for The9 Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 13, 2009. The new note on the price target was released on June 18, 2009, representing the official price target for The9 Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $17 to $11, while Roth Capital kept a Hold rating on NCTY stock. On January 27, 2009, analysts increased their price target for NCTY shares from 16 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The9 Limited is set at 1.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for NCTY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 259.87.

NCTY stock trade performance evaluation

The9 Limited [NCTY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.47. With this latest performance, NCTY shares gained by 27.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -84.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 109.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NCTY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.69 for The9 Limited [NCTY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.28, while it was recorded at 13.34 for the last single week of trading, and 18.85 for the last 200 days.

The9 Limited [NCTY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The9 Limited [NCTY] shares currently have an operating margin of -17909.40 and a Gross Margin at -30.16. The9 Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +63421.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The9 Limited [NCTY] managed to generate an average of $1,222,833 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.The9 Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

The9 Limited [NCTY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7 million, or 6.20% of NCTY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NCTY stocks are: SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP with ownership of 165,958, which is approximately 62.867% of the company’s market cap and around 45.10% of the total institutional ownership; CARMIGNAC GESTION, holding 84,358 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.09 million in NCTY stocks shares; and CITIGROUP INC, currently with $0.76 million in NCTY stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The9 Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in The9 Limited [NASDAQ:NCTY] by around 310,598 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 516,966 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 293,090 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 534,474 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NCTY stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 158,336 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 516,035 shares during the same period.