The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL] Revenue clocked in at $14.71 billion, up 22.99% YTD: What’s Next?

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [NYSE: EL] jumped around 8.32 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $327.40 at the close of the session, up 2.61%. The company report on August 19, 2021 that Elle Canada: How M·A·C Championed the Take-Back Program in Canada.

Northampton, MA –News Direct– M·A·C Cosmetics.

Originally published by Elle Canada.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. stock is now 22.99% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EL Stock saw the intraday high of $330.805 and lowest of $317.05 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 336.55, which means current price is +41.14% above from all time high which was touched on 07/29/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 996.77K shares, EL reached a trading volume of 2322471 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EL shares is $335.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 02, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2021, representing the official price target for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $335, while Societe Generale analysts kept a Hold rating on EL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. is set at 5.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for EL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for EL in the course of the last twelve months was 59.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

How has EL stock performed recently?

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.19. With this latest performance, EL shares gained by 1.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 54.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.86 for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 319.13, while it was recorded at 324.73 for the last single week of trading, and 287.05 for the last 200 days.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.01 and a Gross Margin at +75.16. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.80.

Return on Total Capital for EL is now 19.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 223.35. Additionally, EL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 182.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL] managed to generate an average of $14,250 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.92.The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings analysis for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. go to 26.73%.

Insider trade positions for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL]

There are presently around $67,706 million, or 92.10% of EL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17,720,159, which is approximately 1.487% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,374,746 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.03 billion in EL stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $3.74 billion in EL stock with ownership of nearly 0.535% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 588 institutional holders increased their position in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [NYSE:EL] by around 14,367,574 shares. Additionally, 450 investors decreased positions by around 11,183,552 shares, while 184 investors held positions by with 181,248,881 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 206,800,007 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EL stock had 108 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,710,244 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 1,079,919 shares during the same period.