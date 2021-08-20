TD Securities lifts Taseko Mines Limited [TGB] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Taseko Mines Limited [AMEX: TGB] stock went on a downward path that fall over -6.25% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -15.25%. The company report on August 5, 2021 that Taseko Reports $48 Million of Adjusted EBITDA* for the Second Quarter 2021.

This release should be read with the Company’s Financial Statements and Management Discussion & Analysis (“MD&A”), available at www.tasekomines.com and filed on www.sedar.com. Except where otherwise noted, all currency amounts are stated in Canadian dollars. Taseko’s 75% owned Gibraltar Mine is located north of the City of Williams Lake in south-central British Columbia. Production volumes stated in this release are on a 100% basis unless otherwise indicated.

Taseko Mines Limited (TSX: TKO) (NYSE American: TGB) (LSE: TKO) (“Taseko” or the “Company”) reports financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2021. Adjusted EBITDA* for the period was $47.7 million and Earnings from mining operations before depletion and amortization was $54.5 million, increases of 101% and 80%, respectively, over the first quarter of 2021. Net income for the second quarter 2021 was $13.4 million, or $0.05 per share, and Adjusted net income was $9.9 million, or $0.04 per share.

Over the last 12 months, TGB stock rose by 72.41%. The one-year Taseko Mines Limited stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.11. The average equity rating for TGB stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $420.17 million, with 283.45 million shares outstanding and 273.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.65M shares, TGB stock reached a trading volume of 2685334 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Taseko Mines Limited [TGB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TGB shares is $2.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TGB stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for Taseko Mines Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Taseko Mines Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Taseko Mines Limited is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for TGB in the course of the last twelve months was 7.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.70.

TGB Stock Performance Analysis:

Taseko Mines Limited [TGB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.25. With this latest performance, TGB shares dropped by -13.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 72.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.88 for Taseko Mines Limited [TGB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8914, while it was recorded at 1.6400 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6836 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Taseko Mines Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Taseko Mines Limited [TGB] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.86 and a Gross Margin at +3.08. Taseko Mines Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.09.

Return on Total Capital for TGB is now -1.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.56. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.60, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Taseko Mines Limited [TGB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 114.50. Additionally, TGB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 108.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Taseko Mines Limited [TGB] managed to generate an average of -$29,777 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 32.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.Taseko Mines Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Taseko Mines Limited [TGB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $81 million, or 22.50% of TGB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TGB stocks are: BENEFIT STREET PARTNERS LLC with ownership of 11,403,922, which is approximately -2.479% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; CONNOR, CLARK & LUNN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD., holding 7,231,740 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.85 million in TGB stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $9.23 million in TGB stock with ownership of nearly 110.216% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Taseko Mines Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 30 institutional holders increased their position in Taseko Mines Limited [AMEX:TGB] by around 8,158,108 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 6,485,180 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 39,029,741 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 53,673,029 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TGB stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 573,849 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 1,447,348 shares during the same period.