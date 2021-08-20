Tattooed Chef Inc. [TTCF] fell -27.52% so far this year. What now?

Tattooed Chef Inc. [NASDAQ: TTCF] jumped around 0.58 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $16.59 at the close of the session, up 3.62%. The company report on August 18, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Tattooed Chef, Inc. – TTCF.

Tattooed Chef Inc. stock is now -27.52% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TTCF Stock saw the intraday high of $16.97 and lowest of $15.78 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 28.64, which means current price is +7.59% above from all time high which was touched on 01/14/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.59M shares, TTCF reached a trading volume of 3348277 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tattooed Chef Inc. [TTCF]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TTCF shares is $23.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TTCF stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Tattooed Chef Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 03, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Tattooed Chef Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tattooed Chef Inc. is set at 0.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTCF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.89.

How has TTCF stock performed recently?

Tattooed Chef Inc. [TTCF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.20. With this latest performance, TTCF shares dropped by -17.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTCF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.06 for Tattooed Chef Inc. [TTCF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.16, while it was recorded at 17.27 for the last single week of trading, and 20.30 for the last 200 days.

Tattooed Chef Inc. [TTCF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tattooed Chef Inc. [TTCF] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.18 and a Gross Margin at +15.93. Tattooed Chef Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +45.29.

Return on Total Capital for TTCF is now 2.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 30.93. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 28.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tattooed Chef Inc. [TTCF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.93. Additionally, TTCF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tattooed Chef Inc. [TTCF] managed to generate an average of $134,498 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.Tattooed Chef Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.50 and a Current Ratio set at 6.40.

Insider trade positions for Tattooed Chef Inc. [TTCF]

There are presently around $224 million, or 15.70% of TTCF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TTCF stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,757,402, which is approximately 387.453% of the company’s market cap and around 37.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,040,107 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $33.84 million in TTCF stocks shares; and FALCON EDGE CAPITAL, LP, currently with $23.8 million in TTCF stock with ownership of nearly -22.726% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tattooed Chef Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 73 institutional holders increased their position in Tattooed Chef Inc. [NASDAQ:TTCF] by around 7,224,790 shares. Additionally, 39 investors decreased positions by around 3,092,953 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 3,172,186 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,489,929 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TTCF stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 991,759 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 1,577,466 shares during the same period.