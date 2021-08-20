Sysco Corporation [SYY] Is Currently -1.81 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Sysco Corporation [NYSE: SYY] loss -1.81% on the last trading session, reaching $75.55 price per share at the time. The company report on August 10, 2021 that Sysco Delivers Robust Fourth Quarter Results and Raises FY22 Guidance Driven by Accelerating Sales.

Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) announced financial results for its 14-week fourth fiscal quarter and its fiscal year ended July 3, 2021.

Key highlights for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021 included:.

Sysco Corporation represents 511.11 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $38.33 billion with the latest information. SYY stock price has been found in the range of $74.31 to $77.1399.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.47M shares, SYY reached a trading volume of 2938304 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sysco Corporation [SYY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SYY shares is $89.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SYY stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Sysco Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 29, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Sysco Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $60 to $88, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Outperform rating on SYY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sysco Corporation is set at 1.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 27.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for SYY in the course of the last twelve months was 97.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for SYY stock

Sysco Corporation [SYY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.10. With this latest performance, SYY shares gained by 3.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.94 for Sysco Corporation [SYY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 75.52, while it was recorded at 77.99 for the last single week of trading, and 76.90 for the last 200 days.

Sysco Corporation [SYY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sysco Corporation [SYY] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.21 and a Gross Margin at +18.24. Sysco Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.02.

Return on Total Capital for SYY is now 11.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.83. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 38.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sysco Corporation [SYY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 761.17. Additionally, SYY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 88.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 722.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 83.92.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.33.Sysco Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Sysco Corporation [SYY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SYY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sysco Corporation go to 53.81%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sysco Corporation [SYY]

There are presently around $31,608 million, or 82.30% of SYY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SYY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 43,114,667, which is approximately 1.009% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 34,432,213 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.6 billion in SYY stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.28 billion in SYY stock with ownership of nearly -0.271% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sysco Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 636 institutional holders increased their position in Sysco Corporation [NYSE:SYY] by around 27,010,037 shares. Additionally, 567 investors decreased positions by around 19,749,472 shares, while 242 investors held positions by with 371,614,725 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 418,374,234 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SYY stock had 105 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,513,254 shares, while 99 institutional investors sold positions of 4,852,693 shares during the same period.