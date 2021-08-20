Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] fell -2.38% so far this year. What now?

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [NYSE: SPR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.26% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -11.67%. The company report on August 11, 2021 that Spirit AeroSystems Joins Lockheed Martin Skunk Works® to Unveil Digital Engineering Transformation.

Spirit AeroSystems, Inc. (“Spirit” or “Spirit AeroSystems”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPR), has joined with Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) Skunk Works® to unveil Polaris, a digital engineering and advanced assembly demonstrator that was used to validate improvements in product development from initial design to final assembly, at an event on August 10 in Palmdale, Calif.

“Spirit AeroSystems is proud we were selected by Lockheed Martin to demonstrate the integration of a Tier 1 supplier into their Integrated Digital Environment (IDE), and then utilize that environment to validate advanced production processes on a demonstration platform,” said Duane Hawkins, senior vice president; president, Defense and Space Division. “The IDE and its advanced production processes, including Full Size-Hole Determinant Assembly (FSDA), will form the foundation of how future defense programs are executed, and revolutionize the speed at which new products can be brought to market.”.

Over the last 12 months, SPR stock rose by 84.35%. The one-year Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 32.1. The average equity rating for SPR stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.14 billion, with 104.20 million shares outstanding and 103.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.71M shares, SPR stock reached a trading volume of 2491483 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPR shares is $56.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 06, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on SPR stock. On January 21, 2021, analysts increased their price target for SPR shares from 29 to 50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. is set at 1.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.69.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.67. With this latest performance, SPR shares dropped by -12.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 84.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.52 for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.02, while it was recorded at 40.36 for the last single week of trading, and 42.49 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] shares currently have an operating margin of -19.14 and a Gross Margin at -11.95. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25.56.

Return on Total Capital for SPR is now -13.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.83. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -66.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 460.68. Additionally, SPR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 420.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 74.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] managed to generate an average of -$60,021 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,189 million, or 80.40% of SPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,336,272, which is approximately 1.46% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,044,560 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $192.5 million in SPR stocks shares; and ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P., currently with $125.32 million in SPR stock with ownership of nearly 585.383% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 153 institutional holders increased their position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [NYSE:SPR] by around 18,840,314 shares. Additionally, 164 investors decreased positions by around 14,761,080 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 49,958,350 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 83,559,744 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPR stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,338,877 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 4,769,160 shares during the same period.