Shell Midstream Partners L.P. [SHLX] gain 15.97% so far this year. What now?

Shell Midstream Partners L.P. [NYSE: SHLX] loss -0.76% or -0.09 points to close at $11.69 with a heavy trading volume of 3034715 shares. The company report on July 30, 2021 that SHELL MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, L.P. 2nd QUARTER 2021 UNAUDITED RESULTS.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE: SHLX) (the “Partnership” or “Shell Midstream Partners”) reported net income attributable to the Partnership of $162 million for the second quarter of 2021, which equated to $0.36 per diluted common limited partner unit. Shell Midstream Partners also generated adjusted earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization attributable to the Partnership of $207 million.

Total cash available for distribution was $186 million, approximately $13 million higher than the prior quarter. This increase was largely driven by continued resilience in offshore volumes, increased Zydeco throughput as new contracts came online, a higher distribution from Explorer driven by refinery turnarounds in the Midwest and one-time benefits from acquisition and divestment activities. These increases were partially offset by Colonial not paying a dividend for the second quarter.

It opened the trading session at $11.50, the shares rose to $11.72 and dropped to $11.33, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SHLX points out that the company has recorded 1.83% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -43.08% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.57M shares, SHLX reached to a volume of 3034715 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Shell Midstream Partners L.P. [SHLX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SHLX shares is $14.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SHLX stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Shell Midstream Partners L.P. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $10 to $11. The new note on the price target was released on January 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Shell Midstream Partners L.P. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Shell Midstream Partners L.P. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for SHLX stock

Shell Midstream Partners L.P. [SHLX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.63. With this latest performance, SHLX shares dropped by -15.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.85 for Shell Midstream Partners L.P. [SHLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.97, while it was recorded at 12.09 for the last single week of trading, and 12.73 for the last 200 days.

Shell Midstream Partners L.P. [SHLX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Shell Midstream Partners L.P. [SHLX] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.14 and a Gross Margin at +50.94. Shell Midstream Partners L.P.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +101.46.

Return on Total Capital for SHLX is now 7.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.91. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 35.39, with Return on Assets sitting at 22.35. Additionally, SHLX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 121.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 115.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 470.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 121.43.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.Shell Midstream Partners L.P.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.80 and a Current Ratio set at 5.80.

Shell Midstream Partners L.P. [SHLX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SHLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Shell Midstream Partners L.P. go to 8.47%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Shell Midstream Partners L.P. [SHLX]

There are presently around $887 million, or 21.00% of SHLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SHLX stocks are: ALPS ADVISORS INC with ownership of 16,451,714, which is approximately -0.626% of the company’s market cap and around 68.54% of the total institutional ownership; NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC, holding 7,197,685 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $84.14 million in SHLX stocks shares; and TORTOISE CAPITAL ADVISORS, L.L.C., currently with $63.61 million in SHLX stock with ownership of nearly -38.441% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Shell Midstream Partners L.P. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 52 institutional holders increased their position in Shell Midstream Partners L.P. [NYSE:SHLX] by around 7,576,184 shares. Additionally, 76 investors decreased positions by around 14,369,524 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 53,932,429 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 75,878,137 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SHLX stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 832,465 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 3,487,590 shares during the same period.