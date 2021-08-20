SFL Corporation Ltd. [SFL] Revenue clocked in at $458.30 million, up 20.22% YTD: What’s Next?

SFL Corporation Ltd. [NYSE: SFL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.30% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.45%. The company report on August 18, 2021 that SFL – Second Quarter 2021 Results Presentation.

Please find enclosed the presentation of the preliminary second quarter results to be held August 18, 2021, in the link below.

Attachment.

Over the last 12 months, SFL stock dropped by -16.85%. The one-year SFL Corporation Ltd. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.58. The average equity rating for SFL stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $968.74 million, with 116.34 million shares outstanding and 102.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.12M shares, SFL stock reached a trading volume of 2938785 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on SFL Corporation Ltd. [SFL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SFL shares is $9.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SFL stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for SFL Corporation Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 19, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2020, representing the official price target for SFL Corporation Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11.90, while B. Riley FBR analysts kept a Neutral rating on SFL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SFL Corporation Ltd. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for SFL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for SFL in the course of the last twelve months was 6.89.

SFL Stock Performance Analysis:

SFL Corporation Ltd. [SFL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.45. With this latest performance, SFL shares gained by 5.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SFL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.39 for SFL Corporation Ltd. [SFL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.45, while it was recorded at 7.21 for the last single week of trading, and 7.46 for the last 200 days.

Insight into SFL Corporation Ltd. Fundamentals:

SFL Corporation Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

SFL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SFL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SFL Corporation Ltd. go to -7.70%.

SFL Corporation Ltd. [SFL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $301 million, or 26.40% of SFL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SFL stocks are: DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP with ownership of 6,108,889, which is approximately 3.885% of the company’s market cap and around 43.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,240,832 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $39.57 million in SFL stocks shares; and BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP, currently with $14.65 million in SFL stock with ownership of nearly -57.186% of the company’s market capitalization.

82 institutional holders increased their position in SFL Corporation Ltd. [NYSE:SFL] by around 10,399,754 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 4,381,493 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 25,086,345 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 39,867,592 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SFL stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,408,026 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 959,943 shares during the same period.