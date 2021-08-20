Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] stock Upgrade by Northcoast analyst, price target now $147

Ross Stores Inc. [NASDAQ: ROST] gained 2.04% or 2.53 points to close at $126.58 with a heavy trading volume of 2543232 shares. The company report on August 20, 2021 that Ross Stores Reports Second Quarter Earnings, Provides Third Quarter Guidance.

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) reported earnings per share for the 13 weeks ended July 31, 2021 grew 22% to $1.39 on net income of $494 million. This compares to $1.14 per share on net earnings of $413 million for the 13 weeks ended August 3, 2019. Sales rose 21% to $4.8 billion, with comparable store sales up a robust 15%.

For the six months ended July 31, 2021, earnings per share were $2.73 on net earnings of $971 million, up from $2.29 per share on net income of $834 million for the same period in 2019. Sales for the first half of 2021 rose 20% to $9.3 billion, with comparable store sales up 14%.

It opened the trading session at $123.04, the shares rose to $126.86 and dropped to $122.485, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ROST points out that the company has recorded 6.41% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -49.48% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.97M shares, ROST reached to a volume of 2543232 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ross Stores Inc. [ROST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROST shares is $139.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROST stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northcoast have made an estimate for Ross Stores Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Ross Stores Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $126, while Gordon Haskett analysts kept a Buy rating on ROST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ross Stores Inc. is set at 3.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for ROST in the course of the last twelve months was 12.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for ROST stock

Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.92. With this latest performance, ROST shares gained by 4.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.15 for Ross Stores Inc. [ROST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 122.05, while it was recorded at 124.17 for the last single week of trading, and 119.75 for the last 200 days.

Ross Stores Inc. [ROST]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.43 and a Gross Margin at +21.49. Ross Stores Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.68.

Return on Total Capital for ROST is now 5.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.17. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 174.22. Additionally, ROST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 154.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] managed to generate an average of $911 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 115.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.04.Ross Stores Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ross Stores Inc. [ROST]

There are presently around $39,048 million, or 87.20% of ROST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ROST stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 52,499,215, which is approximately 9.529% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 27,263,685 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.45 billion in ROST stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.43 billion in ROST stock with ownership of nearly 3.83% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ross Stores Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 389 institutional holders increased their position in Ross Stores Inc. [NASDAQ:ROST] by around 27,164,139 shares. Additionally, 382 investors decreased positions by around 22,036,129 shares, while 149 investors held positions by with 259,282,263 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 308,482,531 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ROST stock had 90 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,498,051 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 2,102,963 shares during the same period.