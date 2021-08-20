ReShape Lifesciences Inc. [RSLS] moved down -9.94: Why It’s Important

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. [NASDAQ: RSLS] slipped around -0.36 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $3.26 at the close of the session, down -9.94%. The company report on August 16, 2021 that ReShape Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update.

Webinar to follow at 8:30 a.m.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS), a leading developer and distributor of minimally invasive medical devices to treat obesity and metabolic diseases, reported its financial and operational results for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. stock is now -27.56% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RSLS Stock saw the intraday high of $4.04 and lowest of $3.13 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 32.31, which means current price is +20.74% above from all time high which was touched on 01/20/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.58M shares, RSLS reached a trading volume of 12382109 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ReShape Lifesciences Inc. [RSLS]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for ReShape Lifesciences Inc. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for RSLS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 70.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.52.

How has RSLS stock performed recently?

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. [RSLS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.51. With this latest performance, RSLS shares dropped by -26.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -74.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RSLS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.19 for ReShape Lifesciences Inc. [RSLS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.87, while it was recorded at 3.21 for the last single week of trading, and 7.33 for the last 200 days.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. [RSLS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ReShape Lifesciences Inc. [RSLS] shares currently have an operating margin of -673.49 and a Gross Margin at +36.78. ReShape Lifesciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -776.70.

Return on Total Capital for RSLS is now -92.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -112.39. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -120.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -79.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ReShape Lifesciences Inc. [RSLS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.70. Additionally, RSLS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ReShape Lifesciences Inc. [RSLS] managed to generate an average of -$6,167,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.ReShape Lifesciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings analysis for ReShape Lifesciences Inc. [RSLS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RSLS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ReShape Lifesciences Inc. go to 0.24%.

Insider trade positions for ReShape Lifesciences Inc. [RSLS]

There are presently around $4 million, or 7.30% of RSLS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RSLS stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 816,527, which is approximately 122.691% of the company’s market cap and around 0.68% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 109,999 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.36 million in RSLS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.17 million in RSLS stock with ownership of nearly 54.348% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ReShape Lifesciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in ReShape Lifesciences Inc. [NASDAQ:RSLS] by around 653,251 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 178,606 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 265,242 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,097,099 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RSLS stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 151,193 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 178,606 shares during the same period.