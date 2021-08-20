Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. [PTIX] Stock trading around $1.88 per share: What’s Next?

Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: PTIX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.08% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.59%. The company report on August 17, 2021 that Protagenic Therapeutics Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results and Provides Business Update.

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PTIX) a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies to treat stress-related neurologic disorders, announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Recent Highlights.

Over the last 12 months, PTIX stock dropped by -39.21%.

The market cap for the stock reached $29.06 million, with 10.52 million shares outstanding and 9.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.84M shares, PTIX stock reached a trading volume of 3606013 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.22

PTIX Stock Performance Analysis:

Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. [PTIX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.59. With this latest performance, PTIX shares dropped by -26.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PTIX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.32 for Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. [PTIX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.4784, while it was recorded at 1.8240 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Additionally, PTIX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 613.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 156.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. [PTIX] managed to generate an average of -$1,274,367 per employee.Protagenic Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. [PTIX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 12.80% of PTIX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PTIX stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 98,800, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 3.60% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 59,083 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.11 million in PTIX stocks shares; and NORTHERN TRUST CORP, currently with $42000.0 in PTIX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:PTIX] by around 236,980 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 236,980 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PTIX stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 236,980 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.