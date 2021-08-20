Pixelworks Inc. [PXLW] is 26.24% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Pixelworks Inc. [NASDAQ: PXLW] jumped around 0.32 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $3.56 at the close of the session, up 9.88%. The company report on August 17, 2021 that iQOO Announces High-end Flagship iQOO 8 Series with Pixelworks Technology to Deliver Stunning Visual Experience.

Patented MotionEngine® technology enables immersive high frame rate gaming with lower power consumption and less battery drain.

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW), a leading provider of innovative video and display processing solutions, announced that the iQOO 8 series smartphone from iQOO brand of vivo, which recently launched in China, incorporates the Pixelworks X5 Pro visual processor. The high-end iQOO 8 series aim to elevate ultra-premium display performance to a higher level, building the recent success of vivo’s iQOO Neo5.

Pixelworks Inc. stock is now 26.24% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PXLW Stock saw the intraday high of $3.74 and lowest of $3.20 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.67, which means current price is +35.62% above from all time high which was touched on 02/16/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 625.67K shares, PXLW reached a trading volume of 3089791 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Pixelworks Inc. [PXLW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PXLW shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PXLW stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Lake Street have made an estimate for Pixelworks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 07, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 01, 2019, representing the official price target for Pixelworks Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $6.50 to $5.50, while Dougherty & Company kept a Buy rating on PXLW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pixelworks Inc. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for PXLW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.43.

How has PXLW stock performed recently?

Pixelworks Inc. [PXLW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.82. With this latest performance, PXLW shares gained by 21.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PXLW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.40 for Pixelworks Inc. [PXLW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.21, while it was recorded at 3.41 for the last single week of trading, and 3.18 for the last 200 days.

Pixelworks Inc. [PXLW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Pixelworks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Earnings analysis for Pixelworks Inc. [PXLW]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PXLW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pixelworks Inc. go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for Pixelworks Inc. [PXLW]

There are presently around $54 million, or 30.40% of PXLW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PXLW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,096,431, which is approximately -14.434% of the company’s market cap and around 5.00% of the total institutional ownership; BAIRD FINANCIAL GROUP, INC., holding 1,778,264 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.33 million in PXLW stocks shares; and FRIESS ASSOCIATES LLC, currently with $4.5 million in PXLW stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

37 institutional holders increased their position in Pixelworks Inc. [NASDAQ:PXLW] by around 4,297,589 shares. Additionally, 54 investors decreased positions by around 6,791,760 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 3,985,038 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,074,387 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PXLW stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,089,658 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 1,394,488 shares during the same period.