Performance Food Group Company [PFGC] moved down -4.20: Why It’s Important

Performance Food Group Company [NYSE: PFGC] closed the trading session at $42.92 on 08/19/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $42.68, while the highest price level was $46.375. The company report on August 19, 2021 that Performance Food Group Company Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Fiscal 2021 Results.

Delivers Strong Sales and Independent Case Volume Growth.

Fourth-Quarter Fiscal 2021 Highlights.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -9.85 percent and weekly performance of -7.44 percent. The stock has been moved at -18.45 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -6.14 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -13.94 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.52M shares, PFGC reached to a volume of 2785847 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Performance Food Group Company [PFGC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PFGC shares is $65.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PFGC stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Performance Food Group Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Performance Food Group Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $46 to $60, while Barclays kept a Overweight rating on PFGC stock. On November 10, 2020, analysts increased their price target for PFGC shares from 36 to 52.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Performance Food Group Company is set at 1.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for PFGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for PFGC in the course of the last twelve months was 9.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

PFGC stock trade performance evaluation

Performance Food Group Company [PFGC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.44. With this latest performance, PFGC shares dropped by -6.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PFGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.16 for Performance Food Group Company [PFGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.74, while it was recorded at 44.97 for the last single week of trading, and 50.00 for the last 200 days.

Performance Food Group Company [PFGC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Performance Food Group Company [PFGC] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.39 and a Gross Margin at +10.34. Performance Food Group Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.45.

Return on Total Capital for PFGC is now -2.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.07. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Performance Food Group Company [PFGC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 150.19. Additionally, PFGC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 139.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Performance Food Group Company [PFGC] managed to generate an average of -$5,705 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.99.Performance Food Group Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Performance Food Group Company [PFGC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PFGC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Performance Food Group Company go to 74.35%.

Performance Food Group Company [PFGC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,883 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PFGC stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 18,281,436, which is approximately 3.661% of the company’s market cap and around 2.24% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,521,181 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $537.41 million in PFGC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $429.86 million in PFGC stock with ownership of nearly -5.732% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Performance Food Group Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 153 institutional holders increased their position in Performance Food Group Company [NYSE:PFGC] by around 19,147,621 shares. Additionally, 128 investors decreased positions by around 16,699,388 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 101,216,584 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 137,063,593 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PFGC stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,249,884 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 2,807,112 shares during the same period.