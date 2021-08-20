PACCAR Inc [PCAR] Is Currently 0.59 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

PACCAR Inc [NASDAQ: PCAR] surged by $0.47 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $80.665 during the day while it closed the day at $80.37. The company report on July 27, 2021 that PACCAR Achieves Very Good Quarterly Revenues and Profits.

PACCAR Parts Delivers Record Quarterly Sales and Profits.

“PACCAR achieved very good revenues and net income in the second quarter of 2021,” said Preston Feight, chief executive officer. “PACCAR Parts achieved record quarterly sales and profits due to strong industry truck utilization, an increased number of Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF trucks with the PACCAR Powertrain, and the growth of PACCAR Parts’ e-commerce platform. PACCAR Financial Services earned record quarterly profits due to excellent portfolio quality and strong used truck demand. I am very proud of our employees for delivering the highest quality products and services to our customers.”.

PACCAR Inc stock has also loss -2.01% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PCAR stock has declined by -11.50% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -15.57% and lost -6.85% year-on date.

The market cap for PCAR stock reached $28.21 billion, with 347.80 million shares outstanding and 341.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.94M shares, PCAR reached a trading volume of 4444689 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about PACCAR Inc [PCAR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PCAR shares is $100.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PCAR stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Vertical Research have made an estimate for PACCAR Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 15, 2021, representing the official price target for PACCAR Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $112, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on PCAR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PACCAR Inc is set at 1.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for PCAR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for PCAR in the course of the last twelve months was 21.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.00.

PCAR stock trade performance evaluation

PACCAR Inc [PCAR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.01. With this latest performance, PCAR shares dropped by -8.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PCAR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.98 for PACCAR Inc [PCAR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 85.91, while it was recorded at 80.54 for the last single week of trading, and 90.31 for the last 200 days.

PACCAR Inc [PCAR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

PACCAR Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.00 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for PACCAR Inc [PCAR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PCAR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PACCAR Inc go to 19.65%.

PACCAR Inc [PCAR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $17,833 million, or 65.10% of PCAR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PCAR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 27,797,332, which is approximately 2.291% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 24,225,302 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.95 billion in PCAR stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $1.42 billion in PCAR stock with ownership of nearly -18.079% of the company’s market capitalization.

299 institutional holders increased their position in PACCAR Inc [NASDAQ:PCAR] by around 17,524,090 shares. Additionally, 331 investors decreased positions by around 21,102,780 shares, while 102 investors held positions by with 183,255,973 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 221,882,843 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PCAR stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,788,655 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 2,570,453 shares during the same period.