Ovintiv Inc. [OVV] Revenue clocked in at $6.25 billion, up 57.66% YTD: What’s Next?

Ovintiv Inc. [NYSE: OVV] loss -1.61% or -0.37 points to close at $22.64 with a heavy trading volume of 3857434 shares. The company report on July 28, 2021 that Ovintiv Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial and Operating Results.

Dividend Increased by ~50%, New Debt Target Established.

Second Quarter Highlights:.

It opened the trading session at $22.47, the shares rose to $22.90 and dropped to $21.915, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for OVV points out that the company has recorded 5.99% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -232.45% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.60M shares, OVV reached to a volume of 3857434 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ovintiv Inc. [OVV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OVV shares is $34.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OVV stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Ovintiv Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on July 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Ovintiv Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Raymond James analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on OVV stock. On July 19, 2021, analysts increased their price target for OVV shares from 29 to 38.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ovintiv Inc. is set at 1.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for OVV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for OVV in the course of the last twelve months was 4.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

Trading performance analysis for OVV stock

Ovintiv Inc. [OVV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.45. With this latest performance, OVV shares dropped by -17.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 91.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OVV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.46 for Ovintiv Inc. [OVV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.05, while it was recorded at 23.43 for the last single week of trading, and 22.37 for the last 200 days.

Ovintiv Inc. [OVV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Ovintiv Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ovintiv Inc. [OVV]

There are presently around $4,169 million, or 74.40% of OVV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OVV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 27,204,165, which is approximately 6.959% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 23,512,137 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $532.32 million in OVV stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $478.96 million in OVV stock with ownership of nearly -3.391% of the company’s market capitalization.

152 institutional holders increased their position in Ovintiv Inc. [NYSE:OVV] by around 19,872,257 shares. Additionally, 138 investors decreased positions by around 17,803,993 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 146,460,591 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 184,136,841 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OVV stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,619,387 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 903,490 shares during the same period.